Update: Area 6 - Frostfire Passage!

Enter Frostfire Passage, a frozen and dangerous area, the domain of Glacius and the Ice Elementals! You must defeat him to gain a new unit, the Ice Elemental, and a new spell, Ice Storm!

New area with five new levels to play!

New spell: Ice Storm - Freezes all enemies within range.

New unit: Ice Elemental - A strong melee unit that freezes attacked enemies.!

New Square: Ice - It breaks every turn with a unit on it. When it breaks completely, it turns into water!

New tutorials showing the new elements: Ice Storm spell / Ice Elemental unit / Ice square.

Added three levels of Frostfire Passage to play in local/online matches.

Rule fix: Objects can now be placed on brittle rock and ice.

Rule Fix: The Healer heals trapped units, and if fully healed hits the web.

Units summon sound fx added.

Minor visual fixes and text corrections.

Memory usage optimization.

Added some sounds fx.

Minor bug fixes.

Orc spell now cost 30.

Level 1 now has five cards instead of four.

We invite you to become an integral part of Slidemagi's development by joining our Discord community or leaving your comments in the discussions area.

