Update Ver. 0.5.51 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 14445122 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Winged friends!

Our first update after the Early Access brings numerous small and large additions to the game. Thank you very much for your feedback and great support!

Here are the detailed patch notes:

Achievements

Added 3 New Achievements: Collect 100 silver coins (with progress), discover a secret area, collect a golden plank.

Physics:

Boxes in Cardboard Land now push you away properly

Fixed Explosive Barrel throwing you too far

Fog in CastleTower level had a collider by accident, removed that.

Fixed rarely being able to run on very steep surfaces that should only be used for climbing

Added a walljump mechanic (a single jump, resets when you touch ground)

Performance:

Speedrun overlay Performance Improvement, no garbage collection and skips work when not visible, but updating time (but not text)

Grass System Performance Improvement (less Garbage Collection & reusing ComputerBuffers)

Adjustments to Shadows to improve Performance

Collectibles:

GoldPlank and Secret Areas now have Celebration Sound, Golden Plank got Particle Effect

Enhanced "Inventory" Coins display font

Created Level-End-Screen with nice background and statistics, showing stuff you collected and how many jumps/pecks you used etc.

Created a new UI transition between levels

Music&Sounds:

Fixed Music Loop in level 1

Fixed UI Sounds being muted after pausing the game for the first time

Added more dynamic Music Adaption (Moods) to level 1

Added Music to level 2

Added music to main menu

Animation:

Fixed eyes sticking out of peckers back for one frame when pecking into a surface

Fixed eyelid color on skins (for example orange eyelids on blue skin)

Combat:

Disabled Enemy-Locking (ALT or R3) because it flickered and isn't ready yet, will be reintroduced when combat is overhauled

Fixed enemy knockback, as it could push enemies into the ground

Added skull icon when you defeat an enemy, as the "dying" animation itself didn't look very convincing

Enemies now poof away after being defeated. Before, they could block coins or entries with their immovable body

Haptics:

Improved Controller Vibration, Controller1 no longer vibrates when P2 (or any) Player should vibrate.

Added Vibration to death effect

Graphics:

Fixed Crossfading on Ivy

Re-painted the path in level 2 because the mesh got changed and the vertex colors were gone

Bugfixes:

Hats no longer score goals in the soccer minigame, items no longer score multiple points

Translations:

Added various translations, also for Lockpicking tutorial (Thanks to zuckerwattem)

Enjoy the improvements and stay tuned: We are already working on the next update!