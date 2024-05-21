 Skip to content

Artifact update for 21 May 2024

Artifact – 0.79.51 Hotfix

Last edited 21 May 2024 – 17:39:20 UTC

Fixed issue that prevented the ordering of Penis Enlargment Pills or Libido Pills
Improved boiler room husks scaling/formatting
Fixed issue that prevented new classes and class times from displaying after changing Identities
Fixed exploit that allowed players to infinitely masturbate or edge in their dormitory bedroom after switching identities
Fixed exploit that allowed players to infinitely attend class after changing identities
Fixed both Dr. Sterling's and Maya's image layering when infested with parasites and hair changes color

