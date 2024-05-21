Fixed issue that prevented the ordering of Penis Enlargment Pills or Libido Pills
Improved boiler room husks scaling/formatting
Fixed issue that prevented new classes and class times from displaying after changing Identities
Fixed exploit that allowed players to infinitely masturbate or edge in their dormitory bedroom after switching identities
Fixed exploit that allowed players to infinitely attend class after changing identities
Fixed both Dr. Sterling's and Maya's image layering when infested with parasites and hair changes color
Artifact update for 21 May 2024
Artifact – 0.79.51 Hotfix
Fixed issue that prevented the ordering of Penis Enlargment Pills or Libido Pills
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update