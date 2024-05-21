Artifact – 0.79.51 Hotfix

Fixed issue that prevented the ordering of Penis Enlargment Pills or Libido Pills

Improved boiler room husks scaling/formatting

Fixed issue that prevented new classes and class times from displaying after changing Identities

Fixed exploit that allowed players to infinitely masturbate or edge in their dormitory bedroom after switching identities

Fixed exploit that allowed players to infinitely attend class after changing identities

Fixed both Dr. Sterling's and Maya's image layering when infested with parasites and hair changes color