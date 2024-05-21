 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Look Closer! update for 21 May 2024

Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 14445036 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 17:52:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

New Features:

  • Introduced UI elements for mouse navigation.

Improvements:

  • Added a visual indicator for reports not found.
  • The screen now closes automatically after a report is submitted.
  • Increased the size of checkmarks on the report screen for better visibility.

UI Enhancements:

  • Eradicated two egregious and perilous misspellings that threatened the very fabric of our UI.

Twitch Integration:

  • Added handling for stream delay.
    By default, streams have a delay, which is now accounted for and considered during gameplay.
  • Streamers can now set a custom delay for their streams.
    Additionally, some streamers prefer to use an extra stream delay, streaming live with a delay. Streamers can now incorporate this additional delay into the game as well.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2965691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link