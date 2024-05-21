Patch Notes
New Features:
- Introduced UI elements for mouse navigation.
Improvements:
- Added a visual indicator for reports not found.
- The screen now closes automatically after a report is submitted.
- Increased the size of checkmarks on the report screen for better visibility.
UI Enhancements:
- Eradicated two egregious and perilous misspellings that threatened the very fabric of our UI.
Twitch Integration:
- Added handling for stream delay.
By default, streams have a delay, which is now accounted for and considered during gameplay.
- Streamers can now set a custom delay for their streams.
Additionally, some streamers prefer to use an extra stream delay, streaming live with a delay. Streamers can now incorporate this additional delay into the game as well.
