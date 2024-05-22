2024.4.1 Update Release

A small but very important update to the April release which fixes a number of hotkey issues such as not being able to press certain keys at certain times, problems being unable to build certain iOS extensions, some in-game tweaks to collisions so that you get the same results as 2024.2 and older gave you, and more.

Please note that we have also updated signing to help avoid antivirus issues where these antivirus clients need you to modify your whitelist settings each time there is a GameMaker release and avoid situations where builds fail immediately and so your compiler log is just the one AssetCompiler command. You should always continue to review any OS account protection rules, antivirus rules, and firewall rules each time you install a new GameMaker IDE or Runtime version, as there is nothing we can do to bypass your protection software doing its job.

For more on all the changes, see the full release notes page.