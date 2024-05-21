 Skip to content

Sand update for 21 May 2024

SAND Gameplay Reveal | tinyBuild Connect

21 May 2024

Servus, allies!

The day is finally upon us, and the sands of Sophie beckon. Cast your eyes upon the very first gameplay footage of SAND, revealed today at the tinyBuild Connect!

"SAND is a PvPvE game where players operate mechanical walkers called Tramplers to explore the remnants of a once prosperous planet, now left in ruin. Explore a massive, procedurally generated world, survive encounters with rival scavengers, engage in massive scale Trampler battles, and make it off the planet with any valuables found throughout the world."

This summer, we invite you all to join us in the first beta for SAND, which you can sign up to participate in now on the Steam page 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1431300/Sand/

Come and join us on on our social media pages to keep yourself up to date with all the news and updates for SAND or join the discussion over on Discord now!

  • tinyBuild Games

