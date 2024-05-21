Changelog - demo_0.14.0

✨ What’s New?
- Calm Cove now has sound 🔊
- Calm Cove now has an unlockable Sandbox Mode which unlocks all buildings immediately and gives you way more tiles to paint (must be unlocked by reaching level 2 in Classic Mode)
- You can now toggle between Summer and Fall
- You no longer lose points when you delete a building, this is primarily meant to stop punishing the player for re-decorating the island and to prevent Calm Cove from feeling like a puzzle game (especially at the first island level)
- Rails & Paths can now be placed on elevations
- Paths now fill up gaps
- You now have to confirm when quitting the game to the MainMenu
- added Cyrillic and Mandarin fonts and more translations
- added Wooden Stump (Decoration)
- added Wooden Log (Decoration)
- added Lumberhut (Buildings)
- added Harbor (Buildings)
- added Buoy (Decoration)
- added Well (Decoration)
- added Beehive (Decoration)
- added Small Rocks (Nature)
- added Playtest Statue (Decoration)
- added Fishing Boat (Decoration)
- added Clothline (Decoration)
- added Sun Umbrella (Decoration)
- added Flower Box (attachable to wall when editing to buildings)
- added Bird Bath (placeable when editing buildings)
✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes
- adjusted position of the TileType selection when painting tiles
- adjusted position of Path button
- almost all buildings can now be edited
- details can be placed on paths as well
- grass now gets now automatically removed when the tile below is erased
- increased saturation for more color vibrancy, also slightly toned down the yellow filter
- increased amount of random decals on tiles from 55% to 80%
- larger buildings can't be palced on different tileTypes anymore due to visual height differences between tileTypes
- fixed bug where tile glitched while holding left mouse button on it
- fixed bug where the debug canvas of villagers appeared for a short moment
⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version
- the scroll-bar of the asset menu doesn’t disappear correctly when toggling between categories
- when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
- when switching from Ingame to MainMenu, sound may play on multiple layers
- descriptions are not accurate for buildings that give bonus points
- some bonus points are not being calculated currently
- shadows are sometimes weird
