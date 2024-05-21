 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Calm Cove [Playtest] update for 21 May 2024

Changelog - demo_0.14.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14444807 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 18:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

✨ What’s New?

  • Calm Cove now has sound 🔊
  • Calm Cove now has an unlockable Sandbox Mode which unlocks all buildings immediately and gives you way more tiles to paint (must be unlocked by reaching level 2 in Classic Mode)
  • You can now toggle between Summer and Fall
  • You no longer lose points when you delete a building, this is primarily meant to stop punishing the player for re-decorating the island and to prevent Calm Cove from feeling like a puzzle game (especially at the first island level)
  • Rails & Paths can now be placed on elevations
  • Paths now fill up gaps
  • You now have to confirm when quitting the game to the MainMenu
  • added Cyrillic and Mandarin fonts and more translations
  • added Wooden Stump (Decoration)
  • added Wooden Log (Decoration)
  • added Lumberhut (Buildings)
  • added Harbor (Buildings)
  • added Buoy (Decoration)
  • added Well (Decoration)
  • added Beehive (Decoration)
  • added Small Rocks (Nature)
  • added Playtest Statue (Decoration)
  • added Fishing Boat (Decoration)
  • added Clothline (Decoration)
  • added Sun Umbrella (Decoration)
  • added Flower Box (attachable to wall when editing to buildings)
  • added Bird Bath (placeable when editing buildings)

✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes

  • adjusted position of the TileType selection when painting tiles
  • adjusted position of Path button
  • almost all buildings can now be edited
  • details can be placed on paths as well
  • grass now gets now automatically removed when the tile below is erased
  • increased saturation for more color vibrancy, also slightly toned down the yellow filter
  • increased amount of random decals on tiles from 55% to 80%
  • larger buildings can't be palced on different tileTypes anymore due to visual height differences between tileTypes
  • fixed bug where tile glitched while holding left mouse button on it
  • fixed bug where the debug canvas of villagers appeared for a short moment

⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version

  • the scroll-bar of the asset menu doesn’t disappear correctly when toggling between categories
  • when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
  • when switching from Ingame to MainMenu, sound may play on multiple layers
  • descriptions are not accurate for buildings that give bonus points
  • some bonus points are not being calculated currently
  • shadows are sometimes weird

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2967841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link