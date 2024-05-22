WEEK 1 PATCH 1.01

This patch is a small one focused in the most imediate matters about the launch week that we detected.
PATCH NOTES;
-
V-SYNC added to options. marked off by defaut. may fix some issues with framedrops;.
-
STEAM DECK saves - fixed bugs between save interactions carried out from pc to steam deck and vice versa messing with the game.
-
DOOR LOCKER UPGRADE - bug that inactivates it in some instances.
-
YELLOW SHOES achievment - not triggering even if you pick the shoes.
(ALL SHOES ACHIEVMENTS WILL BE DOUBLE CHECKED WHEN YOU ENTER CONTROLS IN OPTIONS)
-
MORE LENIENT PITS - now you dont die on a pit, but teleport to the beggining of the pit section as a punishment.
-
shop screen mouselock fixed.
-
FINISH ITEMS INUSABLE fixed.
-
RIFLE not appearing on endless and permadeath fixed.
(you can get the rifle as a prize in the unboxing)
-
WEAPONS UPGRADE SYSTEM - now better comunicated to the player
-
HANDHELD devices that are not steam deck - legion go and similar - now we have resolutions on portrait mode.
-
tha game now autosaves only between stages to increase security.
-
DECALS of WEAPONS optimized.
-
some scenario colisions fixed.
-
POLISH CHARACTERS ADDED
-
lots of language fixes
-
lots of small fixes...
KNOWN ISSUES FOR NEXT PATCHES;
-
Performance drops after play the game for some time being adressed with caution and care.
-
DECAL optimization for other weapons. and decal bugs on last section
-
MENU OPTIONS for jack and streammer talking, skiping tutorials ans hints!, timescale slider??
-
revised janapense and chinese
-
characters for ukranian
-
small visual and usability bugs.
Changed files in this update