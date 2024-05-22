WEEK 1 PATCH 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 14444801 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 17:39:11 UTC by Wendy

This patch is a small one focused in the most imediate matters about the launch week that we detected.

PATCH NOTES;

V-SYNC added to options. marked off by defaut. may fix some issues with framedrops;.

STEAM DECK saves - fixed bugs between save interactions carried out from pc to steam deck and vice versa messing with the game.

DOOR LOCKER UPGRADE - bug that inactivates it in some instances.

YELLOW SHOES achievment - not triggering even if you pick the shoes.

(ALL SHOES ACHIEVMENTS WILL BE DOUBLE CHECKED WHEN YOU ENTER CONTROLS IN OPTIONS)

MORE LENIENT PITS - now you dont die on a pit, but teleport to the beggining of the pit section as a punishment.

shop screen mouselock fixed.

FINISH ITEMS INUSABLE fixed.

RIFLE not appearing on endless and permadeath fixed.

(you can get the rifle as a prize in the unboxing)

WEAPONS UPGRADE SYSTEM - now better comunicated to the player

HANDHELD devices that are not steam deck - legion go and similar - now we have resolutions on portrait mode.

tha game now autosaves only between stages to increase security.

DECALS of WEAPONS optimized.

some scenario colisions fixed.

POLISH CHARACTERS ADDED

lots of language fixes

lots of small fixes...

KNOWN ISSUES FOR NEXT PATCHES;