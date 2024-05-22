 Skip to content

Mullet Mad Jack update for 22 May 2024

WEEK 1 PATCH 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 14444801 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 17:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is a small one focused in the most imediate matters about the launch week that we detected.

PATCH NOTES;

  • V-SYNC added to options. marked off by defaut. may fix some issues with framedrops;.

  • STEAM DECK saves - fixed bugs between save interactions carried out from pc to steam deck and vice versa messing with the game.

  • DOOR LOCKER UPGRADE - bug that inactivates it in some instances.

  • YELLOW SHOES achievment - not triggering even if you pick the shoes.
    (ALL SHOES ACHIEVMENTS WILL BE DOUBLE CHECKED WHEN YOU ENTER CONTROLS IN OPTIONS)

  • MORE LENIENT PITS - now you dont die on a pit, but teleport to the beggining of the pit section as a punishment.

  • shop screen mouselock fixed.

  • FINISH ITEMS INUSABLE fixed.

  • RIFLE not appearing on endless and permadeath fixed.
    (you can get the rifle as a prize in the unboxing)

  • WEAPONS UPGRADE SYSTEM - now better comunicated to the player

  • HANDHELD devices that are not steam deck - legion go and similar - now we have resolutions on portrait mode.

  • tha game now autosaves only between stages to increase security.

  • DECALS of WEAPONS optimized.

  • some scenario colisions fixed.

  • POLISH CHARACTERS ADDED

  • lots of language fixes

  • lots of small fixes...

KNOWN ISSUES FOR NEXT PATCHES;

  • Performance drops after play the game for some time being adressed with caution and care.

  • DECAL optimization for other weapons. and decal bugs on last section

  • MENU OPTIONS for jack and streammer talking, skiping tutorials ans hints!, timescale slider??

  • revised janapense and chinese

  • characters for ukranian

  • small visual and usability bugs.

