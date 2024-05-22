Update Notes for May 22nd

IT’S PATCHIN’ TIME!

Feng Min Tweaks

Decreased Feng Min’s main attack base damage and maximum range.

Decreased Feng Min’s Healing Pond size.

Feng Min’s Healing Pond now heals every second for a lesser value.

Feng Min’s kit is a lot of fun but proves overpowered in your capable hands. We’re leaning a bit harder into her close-range orientation by reducing main projectiles’ range and base damage. We also tweaked her Healing Pond to trigger more often but at a lower value, and in a smaller area. She’s still a dependable ally though!

Spawning Behavior

Enemies will stop spawning after repairing the last Generator in a level.

Some of you have been farming Bloodpoints in the first level causing the balancing to adapt poorly, especially at lower difficulties where the enemies’ damage doesn’t scale as fast. We’re limiting farming in this use case, which should result in a better experience for new (and old) players. For reference, a run should last around 30 minutes.

Minor Fixes

Increased Healing Pools’ efficiency in Respite Rooms.

Fixed inverted movement labels in Options – Controls.

Removed arrow keys controlling the camera, allowing rebinding those keys for movement.

Fixed deprecated materials being used in death animations.

Cleaned up deprecated files.

Thank you for playing and sharing the fun!