Hotfix: Version 1.0.4.0 Update

Patch Notes
Misc. Changes:
- Added a dock to the entry point of the Shipwreck Isle to help direct players to its starting point.
Quest Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that was causing the Caxton Frost quest [spoiler]"Bottled Visions"[/spoiler] to not progress during a certain step.
General Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the description for upgrade requirements for shroomweave, void and clockwork weapons to display the correct material.
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Ring of Barter accessory would not increase the players Barter skill
- Fixed a collision issue on Shipwreck Isle that allowed players to potentially get stuck
- Fixed an issue with the Fade spell's behavior with certain enemies
- Fixed several music issues
