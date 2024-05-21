 Skip to content

Dread Delusion update for 21 May 2024

Hotfix: Version 1.0.4.0 Update

Build 14444636

_

Patch Notes

_

Misc. Changes:
  • Added a dock to the entry point of the Shipwreck Isle to help direct players to its starting point.
Quest Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the Caxton Frost quest [spoiler]"Bottled Visions"[/spoiler] to not progress during a certain step.
General Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed the description for upgrade requirements for shroomweave, void and clockwork weapons to display the correct material.
  • Fixed an issue where equipping the Ring of Barter accessory would not increase the players Barter skill
  • Fixed a collision issue on Shipwreck Isle that allowed players to potentially get stuck
  • Fixed an issue with the Fade spell's behavior with certain enemies
  • Fixed several music issues

If you run across any issues come tell us on our Discord Server or in the Discussion Forums.

