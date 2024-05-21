Hotfix: Version 1.0.4.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14444636 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes

Misc. Changes:

Added a dock to the entry point of the Shipwreck Isle to help direct players to its starting point.

Quest Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that was causing the Caxton Frost quest [spoiler]"Bottled Visions"[/spoiler] to not progress during a certain step.

General Bug Fixes:

Fixed the description for upgrade requirements for shroomweave, void and clockwork weapons to display the correct material.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Ring of Barter accessory would not increase the players Barter skill

Fixed a collision issue on Shipwreck Isle that allowed players to potentially get stuck

Fixed an issue with the Fade spell's behavior with certain enemies

Fixed several music issues

