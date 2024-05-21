Fixed Wing Beta Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update also signals the end of the infantry beta for the moment. I will return to infantry but I think it is more important to get the A.I. updated for the fixed wings and then port that over to the rotor craft ːsteamhappyː

If you were still using the infantry beta then you will need to opt into the "FixedWing" beta as this now contrains all the updates from the infantry beta as well as further improvements and fixes.