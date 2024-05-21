Fixed Wing Beta Update

This update also signals the end of the infantry beta for the moment. I will return to infantry but I think it is more important to get the A.I. updated for the fixed wings and then port that over to the rotor craft ːsteamhappyː
If you were still using the infantry beta then you will need to opt into the "FixedWing" beta as this now contrains all the updates from the infantry beta as well as further improvements and fixes.
Fixed the loading of infantry into A.I. wingmen helicopters. Now the A.I. will open their doors correctly and call out "Touch Down" once landed.
Fixed wing pilots have now successfully completed their low level smooth terrain training and are certified for combat duties in "Lush Desert" & "Central Libya" theatres. Deploying them to Norway is done at your own risk!
Updated Su-25 unit so that it carries 4 x Kh-23 long range anti-tank missiles as well as 128 x 55mm rockets and 250 rounds for their 30mm Gsh-30K gun.
Added in SU-25T support unit (callsign "Raven"). They are armed with 2 x long range Kh-23 missiles, 16(!!) x 9K121 Vikhr anti-tank missiles, 128 unguided 55mm rockets and 250 rounds for their 30mm Gsh-30K gun.
Fixed wing A.I. has been updated so that they can now engage multiple targets in a single pass. It's not uncommon for the SU-25T to take out 4 or more targets at a time!
Updated the waypoint system so the CAS sequence is more compact and can also cope with rougher terrain.
Updated the "Altitude Hold Up" & "Altitude Hold Down" buttons so that the input now repeats when they are held down allowing to change altitude more rapidly. Single presses are still possible for fine altitude control.
Moved the keybinds for "Modifier 1" & "Modifier 2" from SHIFT and CTRL to "*" and "/" on the keypad. This is because other MFD commands are asssigned to "Keypad 1", "Keypad 2" etc but holding SHIFT will actually change "Keypad 1" to "END" etc messing up the MFD controls. Thanks to Darloth for spotting that one!
