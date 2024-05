This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

In case you missed it, Paper Trail is out now! We’re doing a Steam broadcast for the next two weeks with Katie our community manager, and Fred the art lead. They’re not going to be live the whole two weeks, that would be cruel and probably against labour laws, instead we’ve recorded it and will answer any questions in the comments below.

We hope you have a great time playing Paper Trail!