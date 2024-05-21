Train Simulator Classic 2024 - Out Now!

Train Simulator Classic 2024 is out now, read on for a breakdown of everything you need to know for launch day...

Free to all players, the Train Simulator Classic patch is available now. This includes performance improvements, updates to tools, new command line options, as well as a range of fixes and updates to improve your experience with the simulator. Make sure you automatic updates switched on in Steam to get this update. Read the full patch notes.

2024 Routes Refresh



Journey to five countries and take a tour of over 450 km of rails. Train Simulator Classic 2024 includes five authentic routes with 12 locomotives to experience. Discover the stunning Alpine landscape of Austria aboard the ÖBB 2016 with Mittenwaldbahn. Race in breathtaking French scenery, across viaducts, through tunnels and past French countryside with the TGV Duplex on LGV Marseille Avignon. Experience a multitude of German operations set in the Saxony countryside with Riesa – Dresden. Take to the rails of the historic and picturesque North Wales Coast Line aboard the Avanti BR Class 221 'Super Voyager'. And take on the challenge of the bustling crown jewel of American railroading with NEC Washinton DC.

Exclusive Deluxe Edition



The Deluxe Edition of Train Simulator Classic 2024 also includes an exclusive scenario pack created for the 15th Anniversary. Celebrate 15 years of the simulation with new scenarios on the five above routes and three additional iconic locomotives. The futuristic looking Pennsylvania Railroad Class GG1 with its striking art deco shell, the DB BR 411 'ICE-T' high-speed EMU and the British steam legend LNER Peppercorn Class A2 'Blue Peter'.

All New Rail Subscription



Also launched today, a new way to play! The optional Rail Subscription is the perfect way to get started with Train Simulator Classic. The subscription includes the base game and 39 DLC add-ons covering a wide range of experiences from modern to historic. With this you will be able to explore 1,400+ miles of track, take on 200+ challenging scenarios and master 100+ locomotives. The content included has a value of over £500 and features hundreds of hours of gameplay. Subscribe on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/24010/