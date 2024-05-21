Onirism: Gadgets of mass distraction UPDATE !

Share · View all patches · Build 14444496 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 18:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone !

We have a small but fun update for you !

First of all, the small changes:

Carol hair and clothes physics have been massively improved.

Fixed an issue with the Kraken rotation

Performance improvements

Improved lighting in the swamps

But here is the fun part:

NEW GADGETS:

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/1f7fb6c177b8d3d7067d3fd8ed8393a5cc2b8da6.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/a6879586b08c2c6fa2632ddc75b6cd86d078dbad.png)[/url]

Nuclear Broccoli Test: Scientists of Crearia managed to harness the yuckiness from broccolis, and turned it into a weapon of mass destruction.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/aa443df3f9cef3b623f45c69c690c7606881c176.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/45d90289df49c1bdf1cb1ee4ba69e49f0b8529e0.png)[/url]

Glitter Missile: Shoot a missile from your back, that will home into the nearest target, and blow up in a massive explosion of paint and glitter !

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/f19fc06c0c3d567c4f6221942481d14bd86356b1.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/c93727f6ec3667067ce3b6bae07e6ce6f38857c0.png)[/url]

Disposable Boomtube: Single use rocket, fast and high damage

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/a5f706682a87c20d2a0e1eb226a0b21c6b6ebf59.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/97fa83e79842b12a4bb2468199952ad3220cb917.png)[/url]

Jump pack: short range rocket boost for a quick escape, burn anything close to you when used

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/4226495d39699180fb63f51724b6ab73c0dca696.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/444c2b897306c5d2ad43d61d17a982d6c70afa06.png)[/url]

Rocket Sentry: A sentry gun equipped with missile launcher

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/b43fda8f4a8ee42a712bb2e9e52ad1b889bf12f0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/21d68a21bd45e96a0b9a0e436a2ceafef6c7d019.png)[/url]

Foldable turret: A portable turret emplacement that you can deploy and use

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/546512251d374dfa1532f7d6efc163a7e8bff4cf.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/ee19f24b4c1d16acf8bfb829f5b3a2a5507b13cd.png)[/url]

Napalm Strike: Rain fire on things you don't enjoy, like vegetables

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/d80199d63dc078a99a7f2f96171925c081b67bb6.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/bba615836fe5c809bf00fc93915534d31789c33b.png)[/url]

Minefield: Call a plane to deploy a minefield, be careful not to trigger the mines yourself !

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/52f0ee09573f575fdf6e873e5cb1eecfd21cd451.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/423fb3a0c5ca5c8ed3eb4517a455a3d52af4ad39.png)[/url]

500kg Canary: He's big, he's round, but he got an explosive personality

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/cfa5931d54c49281087cdf8b1c63df8798437179.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/8c12996b2864eb466d38e30b5a1e8c6b6108c5bf.png)[/url]

Care-a-mail: Call a supply drop of crates to replenish ammo and health

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/65224e08425e5a43269003e071e5defcc084d338.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/f5aae6bef812fb4cbe5167a5abd8af4da412d4dd.png)[/url]

Reworked Airstrike: you can now decide where the strike will hit, increased power

NEW WEAPON :

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/1827aa283accba6702e2180772203d4c449bc117.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34865956/d4d0bbf6678e4ba904877452dfb79cdbbfd8e843.png)[/url]

Jackhammer: Firework assault rifle capable of locking down group of enemies

NEW PLAYGROUND MAP:

Testing grounds

That's it for this update ! Have fun !