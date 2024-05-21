v0.4.3 Pre-Alpha - Light and Shadow

Improvements
[Tracking Camera] Rewrite surface tracking for more precise control
[Flood Light] Cast shadows
[Projectiles] Cast shadows from muzzle flash and projectile lights
[Light Sensor] Improve obstruction detection
[Dynamic Dust] Add dynamic dust landscapes to moon
[Vehicles] Close cargo door automatically when dumping cargo
Bug Fixes
[Solar Panels] Fix panels not stowing and releasing correctly
[Solar Panels] Fix panels alignment during deconstruction
[Impact Particles] Ensure particle systems return to object pool
[Construction] Prevent object pooled builds from retaining a hologram after deconstruction
[Surface Fill] Fix fills not loading
[Object Pool] Stop pre populated members from being added to the starting world
[Vehicles] Fix exceptions when starting new build
[Icon Signs] Fix icon signs not visible
[Vehicle Particles] Render infront of intended sorting layers
[Construction Mode] Don't apply velocity when cancelling move
[Construction Mode] Allow detaching building holograms from surface
[Buildings] Fix buildings not attaching to construction platforms
[Stasis Monitor] Fix stasis monitors not waking when new instance pulled from object pool
[Tutor] Fix missing guide references causing interactions to fail
[Vehicles] Fix cargo not ejecting
