v0.4.3 Pre-Alpha - Light and Shadow

Improvements

[Tracking Camera] Rewrite surface tracking for more precise control

[Flood Light] Cast shadows

[Projectiles] Cast shadows from muzzle flash and projectile lights

[Light Sensor] Improve obstruction detection

[Dynamic Dust] Add dynamic dust landscapes to moon

[Vehicles] Close cargo door automatically when dumping cargo

Bug Fixes

[Solar Panels] Fix panels not stowing and releasing correctly

[Solar Panels] Fix panels alignment during deconstruction

[Impact Particles] Ensure particle systems return to object pool

[Construction] Prevent object pooled builds from retaining a hologram after deconstruction

[Surface Fill] Fix fills not loading

[Object Pool] Stop pre populated members from being added to the starting world

[Vehicles] Fix exceptions when starting new build

[Icon Signs] Fix icon signs not visible

[Vehicle Particles] Render infront of intended sorting layers

[Construction Mode] Don't apply velocity when cancelling move

[Construction Mode] Allow detaching building holograms from surface

[Buildings] Fix buildings not attaching to construction platforms

[Stasis Monitor] Fix stasis monitors not waking when new instance pulled from object pool

[Tutor] Fix missing guide references causing interactions to fail

[Vehicles] Fix cargo not ejecting