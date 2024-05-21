- Fixed an area on Farmhouse where goats could fall through the ground
- Fixed an issue with controllers being unable to switch between perk groups
- Challenges and collectables progress will not be lost if there was an issue writing them to Steam Cloud
DEVOUR update for 21 May 2024
v4.3.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
- Loading history…
Windows DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
- Loading history…
macOS DEVOUR Mac Depot 1274573
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update