DEVOUR update for 21 May 2024

v4.3.9

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an area on Farmhouse where goats could fall through the ground
  • Fixed an issue with controllers being unable to switch between perk groups
  • Challenges and collectables progress will not be lost if there was an issue writing them to Steam Cloud

