Here we are at the halfway point! I had originally intended this to be patch 0.45, but I ended up adding double the planned Cursed Boons for this patch, and that brought me to the 50% mark on my internal content roadmap. I've also fixed a few bugs related to Theurgics and staff attacks that I introduced when fixing other bugs recently.

What's next? Like May was all about adding a lot of new boons (42 so far, in fact) and the Electromancer, June will be all about beefing up the actual game mode content for both Delve and Arena. Expect difficulty 3 for Delve, difficulty 2 for Arena, new burdens and sacrifices, new enemy types, and at least 1 new boss in June.

If you're still with me in the trenches, and enjoying the game, now would be a great time to leave a review. Many of the reviews, good and bad, are from the earliest versions of the game and haven't been updated since. I'd love for more recent feedback to greet new players interested in checking out the game. I know I've said this before, but word of mouth is my strongest marketing tool as a solo dev, and making it in this industry is not easy. I can use all the help I can get, and I have so many games I still want to make!

Anyway, enjoy the patch! Until next time!

Patch 0.50 Changes

New Cursed Boons

Hail Mary Curse

Shocklight Curse

Spreadlight Curse

Power Transfer Curse

Broadbrief Curse

Phantomshock Curse

Focus Pyre Curse

Long Fuse Curse

Safe Space Curse

Karmic Curse

Beastmaster Curse

Short Circuit Curse

Chickenheart Curse

Hasty Summoning Curse

Quality of Life

Updated how Cursed Boons are added to the pool. Should now see a slight increase in variety.

Add Electromancer staves to the main menu area

Bug Fixes