Here we are at the halfway point! I had originally intended this to be patch 0.45, but I ended up adding double the planned Cursed Boons for this patch, and that brought me to the 50% mark on my internal content roadmap. I've also fixed a few bugs related to Theurgics and staff attacks that I introduced when fixing other bugs recently.
What's next? Like May was all about adding a lot of new boons (42 so far, in fact) and the Electromancer, June will be all about beefing up the actual game mode content for both Delve and Arena. Expect difficulty 3 for Delve, difficulty 2 for Arena, new burdens and sacrifices, new enemy types, and at least 1 new boss in June.
If you're still with me in the trenches, and enjoying the game, now would be a great time to leave a review. Many of the reviews, good and bad, are from the earliest versions of the game and haven't been updated since. I'd love for more recent feedback to greet new players interested in checking out the game. I know I've said this before, but word of mouth is my strongest marketing tool as a solo dev, and making it in this industry is not easy. I can use all the help I can get, and I have so many games I still want to make!
Anyway, enjoy the patch! Until next time!
Patch 0.50 Changes
New Cursed Boons
- Hail Mary Curse
- Shocklight Curse
- Spreadlight Curse
- Power Transfer Curse
- Broadbrief Curse
- Phantomshock Curse
- Focus Pyre Curse
- Long Fuse Curse
- Safe Space Curse
- Karmic Curse
- Beastmaster Curse
- Short Circuit Curse
- Chickenheart Curse
- Hasty Summoning Curse
Quality of Life
- Updated how Cursed Boons are added to the pool. Should now see a slight increase in variety.
- Add Electromancer staves to the main menu area
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would cause the resolution setting "Full Screen, No Frame" to revert to "Full Screen with Frame" on restarting the game, or exiting from a game back to the main menu.
- Cleaned up various visual artifacts outside of the normal playing/viewing area when using the "Full Screen, No Frame" option on atypical resolutions
- Added a floor to certain stat modifiers to prevent them from giving abilities invalid stats that could break abilities.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the Static counter to appear over the boon/burden menus
- Fixed some bugs related to the Electromancer's "Overcharge" innate. Boons that triggered effects when your innate was used could trigger the Overcharge ability itself, among other things.
- Fixed a bug that could cause staff attacks and theurgics to break if your theurgic was used right when you leveled up in arena (a recent bug fix for theurgics made this bug possible again)
