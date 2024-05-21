 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge update for 21 May 2024

Ignite the God-Emperor's flames with the new Adepta Sororitas booster bundles!

Share · View all patches · Build 14444218 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
"A single deed is worth countless words."
– Morvenn Vahl

The Adepta Sororitas will soon kindle the God-Emperor's sacred flames, get ready to lead them to victory with huge pre-sale offers! Get your Adepta Sororitas with amazing additional value today in the Webshop.

The Webshop also features great value deals for content already available in the game! Check all the details in the pre-sale web post.

Ignite the flames of righteous justice and prepare to deliver the God-Emperor's will!

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Depot 1985171
