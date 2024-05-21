- Fixed: The carousel stops after liking a doll (This was because it likes for example the carousel with friends and not with enemies, first it is marked with friends it is activated and then it was deactivated when it went out with enemies) now it will not be deactivated if it previously liked it
- Fixed: Doesn't detect the system's default language
- Feature: Brightness option added to settings
Doll Impostor update for 21 May 2024
UPDATE #4 [PATCH 1]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update