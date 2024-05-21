 Skip to content

Doll Impostor update for 21 May 2024

UPDATE #4 [PATCH 1]

Build 14444119 · Last edited 21 May 2024

  • Fixed: The carousel stops after liking a doll (This was because it likes for example the carousel with friends and not with enemies, first it is marked with friends it is activated and then it was deactivated when it went out with enemies) now it will not be deactivated if it previously liked it
  • Fixed: Doesn't detect the system's default language
  • Feature: Brightness option added to settings

