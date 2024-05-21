First Major Patch and Black Screen PSA!

Greetings humans!

The launch has been going very very well, and I thank you all for your support as well as your suggestions and bugs and all that. We're working on it!

Big things that will be coming soon...

-Capped Framerate at 60fps (we didn't do this because we're dumb! But soon)

-Black screen issue fixes. We're trying, but also, it's weird! It seems to be a graphics card issue. Currently there have been fixes such as changing anisotropic filtering or turning off anti-aliasing in the hardware. We think it might be a shader issue and we're trying to fix it, but currently it's still a problem.

Other than that, we've just put a patch up that fixes the following issues!

v1.0.2

Enemy stat balancing.

Text & dialogue edits.

Slowed down guild decoration animations.

Mouse Controls for the Spaceship mini game.

Disabled Action Queue option in QAM till implemented properly.

Removed items that cost 0 gold from store.

Added extra Yolk to Egg stage.

Game now runs on GLES2 for wider compatibility.

Fishing minigame difficulty adjustments.

Ch4 Map adjustments.

Fixed action minigame block issue when action starts.

Can now open QAM while training.

Fixed music errors in Guild on loading.

Smoothed out minigame start transition when action starts.

Feel free to respond to this with lots of complaints about the things we haven't fixed yet!

Love you all.