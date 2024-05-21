 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 May 2024

Update, Version 20240521

Share · View all patches · Build 14444116 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content###############
[Genzo's Bridge]Added some moonlight flowers near Genzo.
[Genzo's Tent]Added a locked chest.
[Genzo's Tent]Added a new document <<Genzo's Diary>>, some moonlight flowers and some moonlight flower seeds in the chest.
简体中文
##########Content#################
【愿藏之桥】在愿藏所在的位置附近加入了一些月光花。
【愿藏的帐篷】加入了一个上锁的箱子。
【愿藏的帐篷】在上锁的箱子里加入了一份新文档《愿藏的日记》，一些月光花，以及一些月光花种子。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
