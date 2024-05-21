New "Mini-Orders" allow for grouping of hoops into specific combinations with a specific order in two circumstances where hoops otherwise do not have specific ordering.

Mini-Orders have no effect during normal ordered courses, where checkpoints are already sequential.

Mini-Orders can be live when there is no race! This allows for the player to create a freestyle environment with multiple patterns available to practice that are all live at once, and will sequentially walk the player checkpoint to checkpoint once the player moves through the first checkpoint in a given mini-order.

Mini-Orders can also be live during a hide-and-seek race! Normally in hide-and-seek, there is no specific order and all checkpoints are live at the start of the race. Mini-Orders allows the player to make small groupings in a specific order to count as a single checkpoint in a hide-and-seek race. All other single-checkpoints can be approached from any direction and in any order, however the mini-order can only be checkpointed by moving sequentially through the grouping in the designated direction and order.

Mini-Orders will save and load with saves , and will export and import as well. Mini-Orders can be activated in the Race Settings Toggle. Mini-Orders can be created by spawning a "mini-order-bubble" from the placeable objects , and then following the prompts that appear when the player moves the warpship into the mini-order bubble. (once a mini-order is programmed, the bubble can be moved in the same way as all other objects, but caution, pressing dock again will reset it!