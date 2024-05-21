Patch Notes for unstable update 0.3.0-unstable.1

Hello again!

Here are the latest Patch Notes for update 0.3.0-unstable.1 that's just gone live on TerraTech Worlds’ unstable branch. If you’re not sure how to access this unstable build, here’s how you do that:

Launch Steam

Right-click on TerraTech Worlds

Select "Properties..."

Click on "Betas"

Next to "Beta Participation", click on the blue dropdown arrow

Select "ttw_unstable"

Steam should automatically switch to the selected beta branch at this point and list the game in the library left panel as "TerraTech Worlds [ttw_unstable]"

To switch back to the default stable version of TerraTech Worlds, repeat the above steps, but select "None" instead of "ttw_unstable"

Important note: Game save files are only compatible with versions of TerraTech Worlds where the version number is the same or greater i.e. a game save from version 0.1.6.1 is not compatible with version 0.1.6.

Now, onto the patch notes:

Major Features

Planet Settings

Another thing we’ve been talking about is how to best facilitate different play styles throughout TerraTech Worlds.

There’s no wrong way to play TerraTech Worlds, and we think one of the best ways to allow you to customise your games but still have a balanced experience is through Planet Settings, where you’ll be able to choose from the following options when starting a new planet or when starting an existing planet, so you can change your options whenever you want, without having to restart your game from scratch. Explorer: for those who want a friendlier experience, and are focused on harvesting resources, growing structures, and taking their time to explore the open road. Prospector: this is pretty much the experience you’re having in-game now (as of May 2024). Pioneer: for any of you who are finding enemies too squishy. 1st Wave: this is for those who really love a challenge. Custom: this option is for anyone who wants to tweak any of the default planet settings.

Settings that can changed include, but are not limited to: Planet day length Enemy Danger Level Power Structure output levels Weapons Use Ammo Cab Reactor Limit



Aim Assist Weapons

We have two new weapons blocks that will automatically target the closest enemy Tech or hostile flora in the weapon’s range. This is independent of cursor based enemies.

Lock-on Functionality

You can now use the ping system (middle mouse or R3, remappable in options) to ‘lock-on’ to enemy Techs and hostile Flora. This is helpful for tracking techs at night or through terrain.

Aim Assist weapons will prefer lock-on targets over closer enemy targets when in range.

New Static Conduits APs

This is phase 1 of our review of automation and crafting. Our next release will contain the much promised splitters and mergers. This release covers the first steps towards that piece of work. We have changed the conduit APs so they are static and match their corresponding UI slot. We have also changed the AP layouts on most of the machines so they are contained within a band that matches the UI.

We have removed the inputs/outputs columns as they were misleading in what they were showing, so each machine now has a fixed number of APCs (Conduit Attachment Points) and corresponding slots in the UI.

Each machine’s APCs are “linked” with a visual marking that indicates their order (we call it “a band”) - which corresponds to the way the UI slots are arranged in the structure’s UI.

If a APC has a conduit attached, the slot UI will display an element to further indicate whether it became an Input slot OR an Output slot.

When you hover over a slot’s UI the corresponding APC on the machine will be highlighted.

Deprecating old structures

To make sure that old saves with big bases continue to work with our changes, we have kept the old structures in game and coloured them pink. You will still have access to them in your save games but you won’t be able to craft them. You will only be able to craft the machines with the new AP layouts. This will give you the opportunity to fix your bases by replacing the old with the new. We will eventually remove the old (pink machines) from the game but we will give you plenty of warning.

New Tutorial

The player is now introduced to the core game mechanics of the game with a new tutorial sequence.

We have removed the old tutorial planet and integrated the new tutorial into the start of Nibiru.

New Blocks

Tech Blocks

The following blocks have been added to the current enemy population.

HV-30 ‘Hephaestus’ Rotary Gun - multiple barrels for fast firing but requires power and ammo.

Aim Assist guns: MA-1 Auto Gun - small weapon with a slow rate of fire but packs a punch MA-202 Auto Plasma Gun - fast moving plasma is here.

Tactical Axle Whenever any block takes damage, connected blocks gain +3 Turbo, Amplify and Superconductor for 10 seconds.

Split Weapon Mount Provides +2 Recycle and +2 Superconductor to connected blocks.

Hydra Weapon Mount Provides +3 Amplify to connected blocks.



Structure Blocks

Nano Sieve - extracts trace amounts of resources from debris. This needs a lot of debris, so we’ve increased the stack size for debris to 600

Block Balance

General: Massive blocks are less heavy, many blocks have had their mass adjusted down.

General: Block health has been interrogated and increased where out of line. A rare few had health decreased.

General: Wheel weight allowances have been increased for all non-basic wheels.

Bug Fixes

We have removed the music when a rocket is launched. It was getting a bit too repetitive. We will rethink our approach to musical cues.

Trees won't spawn through your base when you upgrade to a new version of the game.

Reloading a save in a downed state no longer leaves you with just a cab upon respawn.

We have fixed a bunch of spelling and grammatical issues.

Better handle the case where we can’t connect to EOS, so you can still play single-player if EOS is unreachable.

Enemies were not attempting to repair themselves….they should be now! Be warned.

We have fixed an issue where the sky would flicker between night and day depending on your camera angle.

Known Issues

Gamepad glyphs aren't present in the FTUE for the on-screen animations.

Players can softlock the tutorial by dropping blocks when using gamepad.

M-18 'Vindur' hint shown during FTUE before ammo is accessible.

Changing recipes in a crafting machine will take the resource from your Tech Cargo, even if it is present in the input already.

If you do opt into this unstable, we'd be especially interested in hearing what you think about the new tutorial, the planet settings and the updates to conduits, crafting and automations.