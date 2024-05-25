 Skip to content

Tin Hearts update for 25 May 2024

Tin Hearts Update

Hey ho Puzzlers,

We have pushed a small update live. Here is what has changed!

  • Resolved a blocking issue in Act 4 where the player was unable to enter the Dining Room
  • Resolved a blocking issue on Level 23 in Act 2 where the player was not able to direct Mr. Soldier on top of the puppet theatre using the drums
  • Resolved an issue in VR mode where smooth locomotion would become disabled after opening doors inside the house in Act 2 and Act 4
  • Fixed an issue which could cause the mechanical spiders in Act 3 and Act 4 to be unkillable by the player
  • Various bug fixes and improvements to Level 44 in Act 3

Thank you.

