Tin Hearts Update

Hey ho Puzzlers,
We have pushed a small update live. Here is what has changed!
- Resolved a blocking issue in Act 4 where the player was unable to enter the Dining Room
- Resolved a blocking issue on Level 23 in Act 2 where the player was not able to direct Mr. Soldier on top of the puppet theatre using the drums
- Resolved an issue in VR mode where smooth locomotion would become disabled after opening doors inside the house in Act 2 and Act 4
- Fixed an issue which could cause the mechanical spiders in Act 3 and Act 4 to be unkillable by the player
- Various bug fixes and improvements to Level 44 in Act 3
Thank you.
Changed files in this update