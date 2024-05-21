 Skip to content

Sandripper update for 21 May 2024

Test Build MINOR PATCH 8.1

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now use keyboard and mouse to play the game even while a controller is plugged in. However, the gamepad's aim assist will only take effect while you're aiming with a stick

