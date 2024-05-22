[Emergency Maintenance] May 22, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14443848 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 06:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear Adventurers,

We apologize for the inconvenience, but Blessed Unleashed PC will be undergoing temporary maintenance.

Server Temporary Maintenance

Duration: May 22, 2024, at 14:00 UTC+8 / 23:00 PST / 08:00 CET

Servers to be maintained: All servers

Estimated maintenance time: 1-2 hours

Content

Fix the bug that items will not be deducted from the Ordo Chess quests.

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for our game, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Thank you for your continuous support and love for Bless Unleased!

Sincerely,

Bless Unleased VALOFE Team