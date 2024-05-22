 Skip to content

Bless Unleashed update for 22 May 2024

[Emergency Maintenance] May 22, 2024

Build 14443848 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 06:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Adventurers,

We apologize for the inconvenience, but Blessed Unleashed PC will be undergoing temporary maintenance.

Server Temporary Maintenance

  • Duration: May 22, 2024, at 14:00 UTC+8 / 23:00 PST / 08:00 CET
  • Servers to be maintained: All servers
  • Estimated maintenance time: 1-2 hours

Content

  1. Fix the bug that items will not be deducted from the Ordo Chess quests.

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for our game, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Thank you for your continuous support and love for Bless Unleased!

Sincerely,
Bless Unleased VALOFE Team

