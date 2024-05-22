FHM10 Update 10.5.57 Now Available

There have been a few lingering issues reported following the 10.5.54 update that we felt were a little too serious to be left unfixed and could be corrected with minimal risk of causing new problems, so we've decided to release a late maintenance update to take care of them. The list of fixes is fairly short, but should clear up a few irritating problems. There are no changes to rosters or other related data.

Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game, but some of the update's fixes may not retroactively correct certain problems in existing saves; this normally happens when the problem is inherent to data created at the start of the save.

Changes:

-fixed error that was causing some custom multi-level promotion/relegation setups to move promoted/relegated teams up or down multiple levels instead of just one

-tournaments in some custom league setups will no longer keep adding an additional tournament section to the league menu after every season (and the excess menu entries will also be fixed in existing games)

-fixed misalignment of columns after ROW on the standings screen in leagues leagues without conferences or divisions

-fixed potential crash during USports playoffs if the user is controlling a team in them

-USports standings will now appear correctly on the Sim screen when that league is selected

-corrected error in the Class B bonus definitions that was leading to players requesting a bonus and then demanding it be changed because it was unachievable

-added some additional credits information regarding Qt (required for a transition we're planning to make with FHM11, no gameplay effects yet)

-minor text/typo corrections