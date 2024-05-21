5月22日 上线版本例行维护

亲爱的 FPB 探员们:
在本次更新中我们做出以下修改:
- 手机短信娜娜酱部分聊天的文本错误。
- 暂停时，动态效果丢失的问题。
- 增加了调整游戏声音和音效控制的选项。
我们致力于为玩家提供快速，完美的体验。如你有任何问题，欢迎您加入我们FPB总部Q群 865417213， 这里除了可以与其他玩家一起讨论游戏内容，提出bug和建议，不定期还有福利发放，快来加入FPB大家庭吧！
玩家交流Q群：865417213
抖音：https://v.douyin.com/i2n2uEvf/
