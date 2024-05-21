5/21/2024 PATCH

-Added big late game mechanic (upgraded flipping the bird emote, you get it from leveling up options)
-Fixed some weapons lag
-Adjusted some weapons accuracy and sound volume
-Fixed the pyramid map where triangulators would spawn and one tap you if you stayed too long in the intermission
-Increased katana range
