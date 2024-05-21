 Skip to content

Talented update for 21 May 2024

Hotfix 0.13.27

Bugs/QoL

  • Smoke Traps will no longer appear giant
  • Frost Bolt and Flame Bolt now have clearer descriptions
  • Fixed a bug stopping Backtrack from working correctly
  • Fixed a bug where Critical Timing would make Attacks deal 0 damage
  • Fixed a bug where Overclock would reduce Cooldown Reduction beyond that which was added (even allowing for negative Cooldown Reduction in some cases)
  • Fixed a performance issue caused by the Replenish Talent
  • Runes are now recoloured Orange to make them stand out more clearly
  • Fixed a bug where Runes could spawn beyond the limit of 30
  • Added a limit to the number of Lances that can be active at once (Maximum 50)

Balance

  • Increased the bonus Luck granted in Bandit's Investor Challenge to 175% (up from 125%)

