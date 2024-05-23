Patch-Notes 1.0.78 - New Enemies, Palace opening animation, Bug fixes

Changes
• NEW: Added 5 new warchiefs for islands larger than size 24
• NEW: Added 4 new orc units for islands larger than size 26
• NEW: Added palace opening animation
• Added graphics option to simplify ground rendering
• Added graphics option to disable ground decoration
Bugfixes
• Fixed savegame bug creating new savegames, when former save process was interrupted
• Show fallback savegames in list, when former save process was interrupted
• Fixed stuck inhabitants after island handover
• Fixed wrong Vineyard cooldown
• Mountain deposit warning now shows when probability drops below 90% and shows a new text on too many deposits for that island size overall
• Ship unload all button now only shows if ship has cargo
• Fixed interface scaling for portrait on tablets
• Statistics export sometimes won't hide normal ui
• Statistics export sometimes broke layout for lots of units
• Island storage help texts
• Professional photography now researched by default when picking independence challenge
Balancing
• Vineyard cost reduced from 150 to 60 coins
