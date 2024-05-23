Patch-Notes 1.0.78 - New Enemies, Palace opening animation, Bug fixes

Changes

• NEW: Added 5 new warchiefs for islands larger than size 24

• NEW: Added 4 new orc units for islands larger than size 26

• NEW: Added palace opening animation

• Added graphics option to simplify ground rendering

• Added graphics option to disable ground decoration

Bugfixes

• Fixed savegame bug creating new savegames, when former save process was interrupted

• Show fallback savegames in list, when former save process was interrupted

• Fixed stuck inhabitants after island handover

• Fixed wrong Vineyard cooldown

• Mountain deposit warning now shows when probability drops below 90% and shows a new text on too many deposits for that island size overall

• Ship unload all button now only shows if ship has cargo

• Fixed interface scaling for portrait on tablets

• Statistics export sometimes won't hide normal ui

• Statistics export sometimes broke layout for lots of units

• Island storage help texts

• Professional photography now researched by default when picking independence challenge

Balancing

• Vineyard cost reduced from 150 to 60 coins