Version Update (1.0.1.0)

the specific updates are as follows
- Introducing a new feature called "turn-taking": players can adjust the maximum number of soldiers on the battlefield based on their computer performance, and both lords will send reinforcements according to the battle situation.
- Adjusting the capture rate of characters: significantly increasing the capture rate in the early and mid-game stages, gradually decreasing in the later stage as enemies become stronger.
- Balancing and adjusting multiple game openings: encouraging players to use different openings in the game.
- Reducing the initial population upgrade cost (10->5).
- Completely revamping the "Mage" ties: the new "Mage" ties will make the battle even crazier! Get ready for a magic frenzy!
- Correcting talent descriptions in both Chinese and English, making them more accurate and clear.
- Adding tutorial prompts in the laboratory, now the system will remind players to use captured units for melting.
- Fixing item upgrade data overflow or incorrect issues.
- Fixing potential character skill loss issues.
- Fixing the problem where characters cannot be purchased in the shop.
- Fixing and adjusting other known issues, as well as making some balance modifications to certain data.
Feel free to provide feedback on game imbalances, errors, or valuable suggestions!
Changed files in this update