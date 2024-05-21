To the Blightstone Marshes!

Share · View all patches · Build 14443584 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.32.0 is now available!

🌳 Blightstone Marshes

Venture into the Savage’s territory and establish a strong defence point for the 13th Legion. Explore four new locations (13-th Legion Camp, Blightstone Forest, Highlands, Ironclaw Mine) with over 20 new resources, 30+ new items, and 10 new buildings. Craft new equipment, brew new potions and cook new food! But beware, Blightstone savages use deadly venoms to ensure victory, so don’t go unprepared!

Please note, that the Blightstone questline will automatically continue after completing the Hollowstone Mine storyline.

💰 Market Square

Develop a new marketplace in your villa for merchants. Trade items for gold or exchange them for different items. Merchants included:

Wood

Stone/Clay

Metal

Cloth/Leather

Schematics (used to craft Tier 4 items)

Alchemist

Jeweller

Food

🤞Cancel Button

Players will have the opportunity to cancel manual orders. This feature will work for stations and production that use stamina, protecting you from sudden misclicks and unintended stamina expenditure. However, once you've made at least one hit, you will need to complete

🔧 Improvements