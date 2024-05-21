To the Blightstone Marshes!

Update 1.32.0 is now available!
🌳 Blightstone Marshes
Venture into the Savage’s territory and establish a strong defence point for the 13th Legion. Explore four new locations (13-th Legion Camp, Blightstone Forest, Highlands, Ironclaw Mine) with over 20 new resources, 30+ new items, and 10 new buildings. Craft new equipment, brew new potions and cook new food! But beware, Blightstone savages use deadly venoms to ensure victory, so don’t go unprepared!
Please note, that the Blightstone questline will automatically continue after completing the Hollowstone Mine storyline.
💰 Market Square
Develop a new marketplace in your villa for merchants. Trade items for gold or exchange them for different items. Merchants included:
- Wood
- Stone/Clay
- Metal
- Cloth/Leather
- Schematics (used to craft Tier 4 items)
- Alchemist
- Jeweller
- Food
🤞Cancel Button
Players will have the opportunity to cancel manual orders. This feature will work for stations and production that use stamina, protecting you from sudden misclicks and unintended stamina expenditure. However, once you've made at least one hit, you will need to complete
🔧 Improvements
- Added Disassemble Table at the Lemuria Camp location.
- Removed Chopping Spot from Castrum.
- Added the option to craft Rare rings. The overall maximum level of rings obtainable through crafting has been increased.
- Bread will now stack up to 10.
- Most of the quality items now yield equal quality shards when disassembled.
- Fixed an issue where the merchant requested the same item in every order.
- Fixed the incorrect appearance of the Boat during events not related to free travel through the event window.
- Fixed the incorrect state of the Gates at the Villa.
- Fixed several invisible walls that prevented players from passing.
- Fixed incorrect compass navigation during the Siege.
Changed files in this update