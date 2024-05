Share · View all patches · Build 14443543 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 15:26:13 UTC by Wendy

new surf level

new surfboard weapon

new surf level music

new surfboard demo video on store page

Buy the surfboard from the tunnel level store.

Buying the surf board unlocks the surf level. (added to the random mix of levels)

LeftStick up opens attack select menu. Select surfboard.

beta version surfboard:

-cannot ride waves on tunnel level

-unexpected results when hitting the blocks on the beach level

-other random surfboard issues