v0.6.1: Minor graphics update. Flags coming soon

A flag system is coming soon, and in preparation for designing the flags I needed to update the environment colors to more closely match what I am imagining for the environment when the game exits early access (still aiming for early Q4 of 2024).

There is still a lot of work to do on the environment art, but I like the new grass textures, and the rock/grass effects when new tiles appear. As a result, here is 0.6.1!

I am now dedicating the next week to flags.

Hope you enjoy.