Patch Update 0.2.0.24052101

New Feature
- The city map and wilderness exploration map have been merged, allowing you to freely build, explore, and fight in a unified open world.
- Added a new construction system where different materials have unique load-bearing and tensile properties. To build higher and larger structures, collect and manufacture better building materials.
- New types of wilderness monsters added: Bears, Ratmen, Aliens, and Mutants.
- Added a new 【Horror】 camera shake effect when Mutants charge at you.
- Player health bar now displays numerical values.
- Added throwable item: Grenade.
- Added weapon modification workbench for customizing weapons.
- Close-range explosions now cause a tinnitus effect.
- Added a death marker effect on the map.
- Pickaxes can now be used to gather resources from mining.
- Added routine NPC behaviors.
BUG Fix
- Fixed an issue where NPC melee damage was abnormal.
- Fixed occasional deaths when entering a scene.
- Fixed missing rendering effects when entering a scene.
- Fixed an issue where the player's backpack weight didn't refresh after death.
- Fixed an issue where the construction panel didn't disappear after dying during construction.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from landing when falling.
- Fixed various temperature-related issues.
- Fixed some weapon icon issues.
- Fixed an issue with ground detection for placing items, allowing you to place items on uneven ground.
- Fixed an issue where ground textures didn't display at dusk.
Upcoming Content
- Vehicle modifications including tires, suspension, engine, gearbox, spoiler, paint job, and more, making you the moving scenery of the wasteland world.
- Implementation of multiple damage types (fire, electric shock, low temperature, radiation, etc.).
- Functional building: Coffee Shop.
- Looting - one-click pickup feature.
- Weapon damage numbers will now display during combat.
Changed files in this update