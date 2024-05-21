 Skip to content

FREELIFE Playtest update for 21 May 2024

Patch Update 0.2.0.24052101

Patch Update 0.2.0.24052101 – Last edited 21 May 2024

New Feature

  • The city map and wilderness exploration map have been merged, allowing you to freely build, explore, and fight in a unified open world.
  • Added a new construction system where different materials have unique load-bearing and tensile properties. To build higher and larger structures, collect and manufacture better building materials.
  • New types of wilderness monsters added: Bears, Ratmen, Aliens, and Mutants.
  • Added a new 【Horror】 camera shake effect when Mutants charge at you.
  • Player health bar now displays numerical values.
  • Added throwable item: Grenade.
  • Added weapon modification workbench for customizing weapons.
  • Close-range explosions now cause a tinnitus effect.
  • Added a death marker effect on the map.
  • Pickaxes can now be used to gather resources from mining.
  • Added routine NPC behaviors.

BUG Fix

  • Fixed an issue where NPC melee damage was abnormal.
  • Fixed occasional deaths when entering a scene.
  • Fixed missing rendering effects when entering a scene.
  • Fixed an issue where the player's backpack weight didn't refresh after death.
  • Fixed an issue where the construction panel didn't disappear after dying during construction.
  • Fixed an issue preventing players from landing when falling.
  • Fixed various temperature-related issues.
  • Fixed some weapon icon issues.
  • Fixed an issue with ground detection for placing items, allowing you to place items on uneven ground.
  • Fixed an issue where ground textures didn't display at dusk.

Upcoming Content

  • Vehicle modifications including tires, suspension, engine, gearbox, spoiler, paint job, and more, making you the moving scenery of the wasteland world.
  • Implementation of multiple damage types (fire, electric shock, low temperature, radiation, etc.).
  • Functional building: Coffee Shop.
  • Looting - one-click pickup feature.
  • Weapon damage numbers will now display during combat.

