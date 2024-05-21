v0.91.71 Patch Notes - Adventure Mode 2 Pre-Alpha

Adventure Mode 2 Pre-Alpha

Hi adventurers, welcome to new worlds! This is a pre-alpha version of the new adventure mode in development. The main purpose of this version is to get feedback from players in early development and adjust the direction of development in a timely manner.

In this version, players can create randomized worlds ranging in size from tiny to huge, and freely adventure, fight, level-up, and train their party in the world, but there are no guides, storyline quests, or random events such as large-scale monster invasions yet. A lot of in development features have not be added, and most gameplay settings are temporarily using modules of the old adventure mode. So for players who want a more complete experience, we suggest waiting for more iterations.

Thank you again for your support! Below is a rough list of our dev plans.

Next, we'll work on (rough list):

Other adventurers and NPC parties

Multiple continents and planes

Specific usage of all skills

Remake dungeon module

Detailed features of terrains

Battle maps adapt terrains

Monsters distribution

Main storyline

Random events

World map browser

ect.

And player races (Centaur), feats and spells, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).