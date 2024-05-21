Fury of Dracula - 5.1.0 patch

Howdy again hunters! :small_bat:

Last week we finally rolled out the Immortal Update (check it out here), and we mentioned that we'd be rolling out further updates to fix issues that didn't quite make it into the update.

And here is that update, freshly delivered into your downloads!

Check out the patch notes for Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition v. 5.1.0 below:

Changed

The "Waiting for player to confirm being ambushed" prompt now displays the hunter name rather than the user name

Removing Heavenly Host tokens at Dawn now shows one ok dialog showing all token locations rather than one ok dialog per token

Camera zooms out when Dracula selects a hospital

Updated Escape as Bat/Mist yes/no dialogs to give a more informative reason when they cannot be used

Fixed

Fixed visual bugs when viewing the map during combat when a hunter is being selected or is mesmerized

Fixed combat info sometimes showing a vampire encounter when Dracula is in the combat

Fixed trail visually shifting twice when a hideout slides off the trail when Jonathan Harker is in play when the slide trail first house rule is enabled

Fixed Surprising Return being discarded facedown when used

Fixed Dracula gaining a Rumour Token at the end of the week if all 3 Despair Tokens are already active

Fixed progression block when maturing Saboteur in an online match

Fixed online lobby not remembering advanced/house rules from the previous online match when you were the lobby host

Fixed inconsistent spelling for the word "travelled" in the player stats

As always, if you If you see any issues in this latest patch, feel free to throw them our way via our official Nomad Games discord. We've got a super active Fury of Dracula community over there that will be very welcoming!