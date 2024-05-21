Hot Fix v0.8.0.5

Added
- Added drinking from taps:
- Added 19 brand new public wells on the map:
- Added a new Food Bag item for your boughted foods:
Fixed
- Fixed the save and load text bugging in each other
- Fixed the FPS counter in hell rooms
- Fixed Polish fonts problems
- Fixed Russian fonts problems
- Fixed the player stats decreasing when you in hell or caves
- Fixed "Two Granny" bug
- Fixed Rainy weather bugs
- Fixed the Airplane's bugs
- Fixed in the First Papes scene player model bugs
- Fixed Job hud
- Fixed Priest mission's cross and basket vehicle bug
- Fixed dead and sleeping bug if you get in a car fast
- Fixed custom license plate buying problems
- Fixed tree foil player anim bugs
- Fixed search zones saves
- Fixed a camp shelter
- Fixed Bears texture and subliming bug
- Fixed Deers freezing bug
- Fixed the Palinka deliver huds and deliveri point table texture
- Fixed some vehicles Mojzi ignoring bugs
- Fixed die bug in disabled player stats mode
- Fixed sleeping die bug in disabled player stats mode
Have a good game Villagers!
Changed files in this update