My Village Life update for 21 May 2024

Hot Fix v0.8.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14443284 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 15:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added drinking from taps:

  • Added 19 brand new public wells on the map:


  • Added a new Food Bag item for your boughted foods:

Fixed

  • Fixed the save and load text bugging in each other
  • Fixed the FPS counter in hell rooms
  • Fixed Polish fonts problems
  • Fixed Russian fonts problems
  • Fixed the player stats decreasing when you in hell or caves
  • Fixed "Two Granny" bug
  • Fixed Rainy weather bugs
  • Fixed the Airplane's bugs
  • Fixed in the First Papes scene player model bugs
  • Fixed Job hud
  • Fixed Priest mission's cross and basket vehicle bug
  • Fixed dead and sleeping bug if you get in a car fast
  • Fixed custom license plate buying problems
  • Fixed tree foil player anim bugs
  • Fixed search zones saves
  • Fixed a camp shelter
  • Fixed Bears texture and subliming bug
  • Fixed Deers freezing bug
  • Fixed the Palinka deliver huds and deliveri point table texture
  • Fixed some vehicles Mojzi ignoring bugs
  • Fixed die bug in disabled player stats mode
  • Fixed sleeping die bug in disabled player stats mode

Have a good game Villagers!

