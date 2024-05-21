added ability to produce Biofuel from Organic Corn
extended several seed and sapling expiration dates to 100 (minimal expiration date for Seed and Seedling)
reduced needed amount of Soy to produce Soy Seed from 120 to 100
reduced Pea Seed buy price to 11$
reduced Sweet Potato Seedling buy price per unit to 6$
reduced Peanut Seedling buy price per unit to 11$
increased Pear Seedling buy price per unit to 30$
increased Sunflower Seed buy price per unit to 30$
fixed levitating tree stump in Europe region
fixed grass being shown when Layer overlay was active
changed "Fix" button only adding Resource Order to smallest Silo
fixed temperature in Weather Panel not updating to Fahrenheit after changing settings
fixed temperature in Weather Panel not showing temperatures in regions different then Europe if Fahrenheit was chosen
fixed grass fields having wrong harvest amount
included description for "Not enough space in warehouse" warning in Field Modal to reduce confusion about needed space in warehouses (most notably when harvesting grass)
updated localization
fix for trainings achievement
Farm Manager World update for 21 May 2024
Patch 0.8.20240521.319
