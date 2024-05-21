 Skip to content

Castle Break update for 21 May 2024

v1.55 - Fix of controls for better experience

Build 14443274

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the last few years, I've become a slightly better coder and can now make slightly better controls!

And the sponsor of my becoming a better coder is my new game 'Zero Orders Tactics', which I've been working on for the last 4 years :D

