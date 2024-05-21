v1.55 - Fix of controls for better experience

For the last few years, I've become a slightly better coder and can now make slightly better controls!
And the sponsor of my becoming a better coder is my new game 'Zero Orders Tactics', which I've been working on for the last 4 years :D
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
For the last few years, I've become a slightly better coder and can now make slightly better controls!
And the sponsor of my becoming a better coder is my new game 'Zero Orders Tactics', which I've been working on for the last 4 years :D
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update