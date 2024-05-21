New Balance Patch (v1.09)

We have been reading the community discussions regarding balance issues. We've noticed that the differences in the strengths of towers, units, spells, and elemental reactions have been limiting the diversity of game strategies. Therefore, we have decided to release the v1.09 balance patch to address some of the current balance issues in the game.
- Reduced the range of the Conduct reaction and modified its effects: Now the Conduct reaction can only conduct to a maximum of 5 other enemies.
We found that in the later stages of the game, the Conduct reaction could stun large groups of enemies, leading to unlimited enemy stacking and causing game lag. Additionally, the overwhelming crowd control effect of the Conduct reaction made it almost the only viable choice for reaching higher days in crazy levels, which contradicts our goal of promoting diverse strategies. Therefore, we have limited the maximum effect of the Conduct reaction.
-
Adjusted the skills that can be acquired by Water Towers and Thunder Towers: For the same reasons, we have reduced the number of skills that increase attack range and attack speed for Water Towers and Thunder Towers, further limiting the effect of the Conduct reaction.
-
Reduced the rate of increase in enemy HP and armor from day 20 onwards in all levels.
The rapid growth in enemy HP and armor after day 20 made "damage"-type defensive measures too weak compared to "control"-type defensive measures. Therefore, we have slowed down the rate of increase in enemy HP and armor, hoping that "damage"-type defenses will be more effective in the later stages of the game.
-
Reduced the range of the Toxical Explosion reaction: Due to the stacking effect of the Toxical Explosion reaction, it could cause excessively powerful damage when enemies were densely packed.
-
Increased the damage of all spells in the early stages of the game but reduced their damage in the later stages: Because the damage of spells automatically increased with the number of days, they were relatively weak in the early stages and too strong in the later stages. Thus, we have made this adjustment.
-
We have strengthened the towers, units, and spells that were generally considered weaker based on feedback from the balance survey:
- Increased the attack power of Cannon Towers, Light Towers, and Dark Towers
- Increased the attack speed of all mages and the healing speed of priests
- Increased the maximum HP of melee units
- Increased the duration of Heal and Encourage
Changed files in this update