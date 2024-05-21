New Balance Patch (v1.09)

We have been reading the community discussions regarding balance issues. We've noticed that the differences in the strengths of towers, units, spells, and elemental reactions have been limiting the diversity of game strategies. Therefore, we have decided to release the v1.09 balance patch to address some of the current balance issues in the game.

Reduced the range of the Conduct reaction and modified its effects: Now the Conduct reaction can only conduct to a maximum of 5 other enemies.

We found that in the later stages of the game, the Conduct reaction could stun large groups of enemies, leading to unlimited enemy stacking and causing game lag. Additionally, the overwhelming crowd control effect of the Conduct reaction made it almost the only viable choice for reaching higher days in crazy levels, which contradicts our goal of promoting diverse strategies. Therefore, we have limited the maximum effect of the Conduct reaction.