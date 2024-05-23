Explore the Sands of Askil: New Kingdom Free Update! 🏜️

Harbingers,
Are you ready to explore mysterious new lands, encounter never-before-seen creatures, and uncover the secrets they hold? A new free update is now available, introducing a whole new kingdom: The Sands Of Askil! 🌴
A new realm to explore, unique questlines, weapons, and resources, along with bug fixes and optimizations, is waiting for you.
Happy exploring, adventurers 🐫
ADDITIONS
ASKIL
- A new Kingdom, Askil, is now accessible and playable through the overworld.
- Added 11 new explorable areas:
- Al’Mayya
- Al’Thumralah
- Fal Fadir Oasis
- Kalava
- Karraq
- Muscan
- The Flowing Sands
- The Pillars of Misrafal
- The Scorched Coast
- The Sunbrand Colosseum
- Turacca
- Added 20 new questlines:
- The Sands of Askil
- Strange Magic
- Matters Most Pressing
- The Mirage
- Wellward Bound
- Wraith of the Well
- The Flames in the Sand
- The Departed
- The First Signs
- The Scorched Spire
- Provenance Pursuit
- The New Ralah
- Stonehaven Goblins
- Binding the Elements
- Legionnaire Training
- Correspondence of Clergy
- Familiar Bones
- Awakening
- The CocoNUT
- Askil Rascals
EXPLORATION
- Added Askillian Sun – A mechanic present in the new desert locations!
- Added lockpicking
- Added puzzles:
- Music doors! Play the lute to open these doors
- Weight Triggers! Place physics objects on the weight plate until it is fully pressed
- Rotating Statues! Make the statues face a certain direction to complete the puzzle
- Blocked/Locked doors. Blocked doors can only be opened from one side, creating more interesting locations that can only be accessed in certain ways. Doors also work as lockpicking doors.
- Rune Wheels - Rotate the wheels so they are all pointing to the correct runes!
- Windwheels – spin the wheel with constant damage to open doors! (The new Aeromancy spell “Billow” is a good choice with these puzzles!)
- Lumistrike Crystals – Hit these crystals to activate them! Some are timed, requiring you to hit all of them before they deactivate.
- Keywing Scarabs – Chase these scarabs to get them to unlock the doors associated with them!
- Sun Mirrors – Stand near them and press the interact button to adjust the beam that the mirror creates!
RESOURCES
- Added new resource types
- Coconuts
- Palm Trees
- Sandstone Ore
- Sandstone Ingots
- Aloe
ENEMIES
- Added 13 new enemy types:
- Raider Sandclaw (Raider Faction)
- Raider Geomancer (Raider Faction)
- Raider Duneslicer (Raider Faction)
- Sandscourge (Creature faction)
- Scorched Geodite (Creature Faction)
- Dustbone (Undead Faction)
- Goblin Sandscamp (Goblin Faction)
- Goblin Savage (Goblin Faction)
- Sand Serpent (Creature Faction)
- Lesser Sand Serpent (Creature Faction)
- Sungrub (Creature Faction)
- Finfolk Spearman (Creature Faction)
- Dustmaw (Creature Faction)
GEAR/WEAPONS
- Added a new weapon sub-type: Rapiers!
- Added 10 new weapons:
- Sandstone Daggers
- Sandstone Ultrasword
- Sandstone Shortsword
- Sandstone Longsword
- Sandstone Mace
- Sandstone Shield
- Desert Raider Throwing Hatchet
- Acolyte Geomancer Staff
- Added 20+ new basic weapons to the general loot pool
- Added 21 new armour parts:
- Red Skirt
- Purple Skirt
- Green Skirtr
- Askillian Greaves
- Faulded Greaves (Purple)
- Faulded Greaves (Blue)
- Light Armor Pants (Blue)
- Martial Artist Garb (Green)
- Martial Artist Garb (Purple)
- Martial Artist Garb (Blue)
- Askillian Soldier Cuirass
- Forearm Straps
- Bone Gauntlets
- Cowskull Helmet
- Horns (Head, Top)
- Masked Hood
- Surcoat (Purple)
- Surcoat (Green)
- Surcoat (Blue)
- Surcoat (Red)
- Askillian Headwrap
SKILL/SKILL TREE
- Added 3 new Aeromancy skills:
- Updraft
- Billowing Winds
- Tornado
- Added 1 new mysterious skill - Warpbolt
- Added 3 new passives to the Shield Skill Tree
- Fortified Advance
- Sunward Shield
- Shielded Respite
- Added 3 new passives to the Daggers Skill Tree
- Light Footed
- Pointed Ascent
- Assassin’s Kiss
- Added 7 new passives to the Shield Skill Tree
- Calloused
- Fighter’s Rush
- Fighter's Focus
- Pressure Points
- Soaring Kick
- Reverse Vault
- Toss and Tumble
- Added 1 new passives to the Shield Skill Tree
- Earthshaker Strike
CRAFTING
- Added the Enchanting Table! Allows players to craft their very own enchanted weaponry
- Added Enchantment Tomes - books hidden throughout the world that unlock new enchantment types!
- Added 8 new enchantment types:
- Illumination
- Blaze
- Frost
- Electricity
- Earthen
- Arcane
- Blood
- Poison (Randomly generated weapons cannot roll with this enchantment yet)
- Added 15 new craftable weapons
- The Wizard Tower now grants a 100 mana buff
- The Wizard Tower now spawns a weapon enchanting table
GUILDS
- Added 1 new guild – Sunbrand Legion
TRADING
- Added multiple sales/purchases with RMB on one item during trading
- Now the positive seller relation also affects the items' selling price
- Now the negative seller relation affects both the buying and selling price
BUG FIXES
- Fixed some minor problems in Arema
- Fixed civilian roaming in Arema
- Fixed issue where enemies wouldn’t stagger if you went above their stagger threshold on the first hit you land on them
- Fixed issue with overworld teleport cheat that would cause the player to fall through the ground
- Fixed issue with “Autocraft” being available for non-weaponsmithing crafting
- Fixed issue where you could upgrade jobs even if you don’t have enough gold to do so
- Fixed dead-end dialogue with the Ghost of Millshade
- Fixed issue with potioncrafting table not properly clearing the “level required” tags even when you’re at or above the required level’
- Fixed issue with harvesting resources with fists raised
- Spawning another mount while mounted doesn’t make the player get stuck
BALANCEMENT/ADJUSTMENTS
- Optimized fishing spot
- Optimized trading UI
- Optimized Mortal Fear skill and fear logic in general
- Partial Particle System Conversion from Cascade to Niagara
- General Optimization of VFX
- General optimization of levels:
- The Entrance of Monlodir
- Harbinger Stronghold
- Arema
- General Light Optimization
- Completely revamped Ultrasword animations
- Removed FOV change for Shield Plow skill
- Players can no longer dodge when under 15 stamina
- Removed troop command window for the time being
- You can now still jump when your stamina is depleted, but not as high
- Starting a conversation now fades your HUD
- Quake Toss no longer targets dead enemies
Join the community on Discord
