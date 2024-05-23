Explore the Sands of Askil: New Kingdom Free Update! 🏜️

Share · View all patches · Build 14443234 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Harbingers,

Are you ready to explore mysterious new lands, encounter never-before-seen creatures, and uncover the secrets they hold? A new free update is now available, introducing a whole new kingdom: The Sands Of Askil! 🌴

A new realm to explore, unique questlines, weapons, and resources, along with bug fixes and optimizations, is waiting for you.

Happy exploring, adventurers 🐫

ADDITIONS

ASKIL

A new Kingdom, Askil, is now accessible and playable through the overworld.

Added 11 new explorable areas:

Al’Mayya

Al’Thumralah

Fal Fadir Oasis

Kalava

Karraq

Muscan

The Flowing Sands

The Pillars of Misrafal

The Scorched Coast

The Sunbrand Colosseum

Turacca

Added 20 new questlines:

The Sands of Askil

Strange Magic

Matters Most Pressing

The Mirage

Wellward Bound

Wraith of the Well

The Flames in the Sand

The Departed

The First Signs

The Scorched Spire

Provenance Pursuit

The New Ralah

Stonehaven Goblins

Binding the Elements

Legionnaire Training

Correspondence of Clergy

Familiar Bones

Awakening

The CocoNUT

Askil Rascals

EXPLORATION

Added Askillian Sun – A mechanic present in the new desert locations!

Added lockpicking

Added puzzles:

Music doors! Play the lute to open these doors

Weight Triggers! Place physics objects on the weight plate until it is fully pressed

Rotating Statues! Make the statues face a certain direction to complete the puzzle

Blocked/Locked doors. Blocked doors can only be opened from one side, creating more interesting locations that can only be accessed in certain ways. Doors also work as lockpicking doors.

Rune Wheels - Rotate the wheels so they are all pointing to the correct runes!

Windwheels – spin the wheel with constant damage to open doors! (The new Aeromancy spell “Billow” is a good choice with these puzzles!)

Lumistrike Crystals – Hit these crystals to activate them! Some are timed, requiring you to hit all of them before they deactivate.

Keywing Scarabs – Chase these scarabs to get them to unlock the doors associated with them!

Sun Mirrors – Stand near them and press the interact button to adjust the beam that the mirror creates!

RESOURCES

Added new resource types

Coconuts

Palm Trees

Sandstone Ore

Sandstone Ingots

Aloe

ENEMIES

Added 13 new enemy types:

Raider Sandclaw (Raider Faction)

Raider Geomancer (Raider Faction)

Raider Duneslicer (Raider Faction)

Sandscourge (Creature faction)

Scorched Geodite (Creature Faction)

Dustbone (Undead Faction)

Goblin Sandscamp (Goblin Faction)

Goblin Savage (Goblin Faction)

Sand Serpent (Creature Faction)

Lesser Sand Serpent (Creature Faction)

Sungrub (Creature Faction)

Finfolk Spearman (Creature Faction)

Dustmaw (Creature Faction)

GEAR/WEAPONS

Added a new weapon sub-type: Rapiers!

Added 10 new weapons:

Sandstone Daggers

Sandstone Ultrasword

Sandstone Shortsword

Sandstone Longsword

Sandstone Mace

Sandstone Shield

Desert Raider Throwing Hatchet

Acolyte Geomancer Staff

Added 20+ new basic weapons to the general loot pool

Added 21 new armour parts:

Red Skirt

Purple Skirt

Green Skirtr

Askillian Greaves

Faulded Greaves (Purple)

Faulded Greaves (Blue)

Light Armor Pants (Blue)

Martial Artist Garb (Green)

Martial Artist Garb (Purple)

Martial Artist Garb (Blue)

Askillian Soldier Cuirass

Forearm Straps

Bone Gauntlets

Cowskull Helmet

Horns (Head, Top)

Masked Hood

Surcoat (Purple)

Surcoat (Green)

Surcoat (Blue)

Surcoat (Red)

Askillian Headwrap

SKILL/SKILL TREE

Added 3 new Aeromancy skills:

Updraft

Billowing Winds

Tornado

Added 1 new mysterious skill - Warpbolt

Added 3 new passives to the Shield Skill Tree

Fortified Advance

Sunward Shield

Shielded Respite

Added 3 new passives to the Daggers Skill Tree

Light Footed

Pointed Ascent

Assassin’s Kiss

Added 7 new passives to the Shield Skill Tree

Calloused

Fighter’s Rush

Fighter's Focus

Pressure Points

Soaring Kick

Reverse Vault

Toss and Tumble

Added 1 new passives to the Shield Skill Tree

Earthshaker Strike

CRAFTING

Added the Enchanting Table! Allows players to craft their very own enchanted weaponry

Added Enchantment Tomes - books hidden throughout the world that unlock new enchantment types!

Added 8 new enchantment types:

Illumination

Blaze

Frost

Electricity

Earthen

Arcane

Blood

Poison (Randomly generated weapons cannot roll with this enchantment yet)

Added 15 new craftable weapons

The Wizard Tower now grants a 100 mana buff

The Wizard Tower now spawns a weapon enchanting table

GUILDS

Added 1 new guild – Sunbrand Legion

TRADING

Added multiple sales/purchases with RMB on one item during trading

Now the positive seller relation also affects the items' selling price

Now the negative seller relation affects both the buying and selling price

BUG FIXES

Fixed some minor problems in Arema

Fixed civilian roaming in Arema

Fixed issue where enemies wouldn’t stagger if you went above their stagger threshold on the first hit you land on them

Fixed issue with overworld teleport cheat that would cause the player to fall through the ground

Fixed issue with “Autocraft” being available for non-weaponsmithing crafting

Fixed issue where you could upgrade jobs even if you don’t have enough gold to do so

Fixed dead-end dialogue with the Ghost of Millshade

Fixed issue with potioncrafting table not properly clearing the “level required” tags even when you’re at or above the required level’

Fixed issue with harvesting resources with fists raised

Spawning another mount while mounted doesn’t make the player get stuck

BALANCEMENT/ADJUSTMENTS

Optimized fishing spot

Optimized trading UI

Optimized Mortal Fear skill and fear logic in general

Partial Particle System Conversion from Cascade to Niagara

General Optimization of VFX

General optimization of levels:

The Entrance of Monlodir

Harbinger Stronghold

Arema

General Light Optimization

Completely revamped Ultrasword animations

Removed FOV change for Shield Plow skill

Players can no longer dodge when under 15 stamina

Removed troop command window for the time being

You can now still jump when your stamina is depleted, but not as high

Starting a conversation now fades your HUD

Quake Toss no longer targets dead enemies

Join the community on Discord and follow Shieldbearer Studios ( TikTok | Twitter ) & HOOK ( Twitter | Facebook | TikTok ) to be updated in real-time on what’s happening in Eudros 🏰