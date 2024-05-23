 Skip to content

MAJOR The Bloodline update for 23 May 2024

Explore the Sands of Askil: New Kingdom Free Update! 🏜️

Harbingers,

Are you ready to explore mysterious new lands, encounter never-before-seen creatures, and uncover the secrets they hold? A new free update is now available, introducing a whole new kingdom: The Sands Of Askil! 🌴

A new realm to explore, unique questlines, weapons, and resources, along with bug fixes and optimizations, is waiting for you.

Happy exploring, adventurers 🐫

ADDITIONS

ASKIL
  • A new Kingdom, Askil, is now accessible and playable through the overworld.
  • Added 11 new explorable areas:
  • Al’Mayya
  • Al’Thumralah
  • Fal Fadir Oasis
  • Kalava
  • Karraq
  • Muscan
  • The Flowing Sands
  • The Pillars of Misrafal
  • The Scorched Coast
  • The Sunbrand Colosseum
  • Turacca
  • Added 20 new questlines:
  • The Sands of Askil
  • Strange Magic
  • Matters Most Pressing
  • The Mirage
  • Wellward Bound
  • Wraith of the Well
  • The Flames in the Sand
  • The Departed
  • The First Signs
  • The Scorched Spire
  • Provenance Pursuit
  • The New Ralah
  • Stonehaven Goblins
  • Binding the Elements
  • Legionnaire Training
  • Correspondence of Clergy
  • Familiar Bones
  • Awakening
  • The CocoNUT
  • Askil Rascals
EXPLORATION
  • Added Askillian Sun – A mechanic present in the new desert locations!
  • Added lockpicking
  • Added puzzles:
  • Music doors! Play the lute to open these doors
  • Weight Triggers! Place physics objects on the weight plate until it is fully pressed
  • Rotating Statues! Make the statues face a certain direction to complete the puzzle
  • Blocked/Locked doors. Blocked doors can only be opened from one side, creating more interesting locations that can only be accessed in certain ways. Doors also work as lockpicking doors.
  • Rune Wheels - Rotate the wheels so they are all pointing to the correct runes!
  • Windwheels – spin the wheel with constant damage to open doors! (The new Aeromancy spell “Billow” is a good choice with these puzzles!)
  • Lumistrike Crystals – Hit these crystals to activate them! Some are timed, requiring you to hit all of them before they deactivate.
  • Keywing Scarabs – Chase these scarabs to get them to unlock the doors associated with them!
  • Sun Mirrors – Stand near them and press the interact button to adjust the beam that the mirror creates!
RESOURCES
  • Added new resource types
  • Coconuts
  • Palm Trees
  • Sandstone Ore
  • Sandstone Ingots
  • Aloe
ENEMIES
  • Added 13 new enemy types:
  • Raider Sandclaw (Raider Faction)
  • Raider Geomancer (Raider Faction)
  • Raider Duneslicer (Raider Faction)
  • Sandscourge (Creature faction)
  • Scorched Geodite (Creature Faction)
  • Dustbone (Undead Faction)
  • Goblin Sandscamp (Goblin Faction)
  • Goblin Savage (Goblin Faction)
  • Sand Serpent (Creature Faction)
  • Lesser Sand Serpent (Creature Faction)
  • Sungrub (Creature Faction)
  • Finfolk Spearman (Creature Faction)
  • Dustmaw (Creature Faction)
GEAR/WEAPONS
  • Added a new weapon sub-type: Rapiers!
  • Added 10 new weapons:
  • Sandstone Daggers
  • Sandstone Ultrasword
  • Sandstone Shortsword
  • Sandstone Longsword
  • Sandstone Mace
  • Sandstone Shield
  • Desert Raider Throwing Hatchet
  • Acolyte Geomancer Staff
  • Added 20+ new basic weapons to the general loot pool
  • Added 21 new armour parts:
  • Red Skirt
  • Purple Skirt
  • Green Skirtr
  • Askillian Greaves
  • Faulded Greaves (Purple)
  • Faulded Greaves (Blue)
  • Light Armor Pants (Blue)
  • Martial Artist Garb (Green)
  • Martial Artist Garb (Purple)
  • Martial Artist Garb (Blue)
  • Askillian Soldier Cuirass
  • Forearm Straps
  • Bone Gauntlets
  • Cowskull Helmet
  • Horns (Head, Top)
  • Masked Hood
  • Surcoat (Purple)
  • Surcoat (Green)
  • Surcoat (Blue)
  • Surcoat (Red)
  • Askillian Headwrap
SKILL/SKILL TREE
  • Added 3 new Aeromancy skills:
  • Updraft
  • Billowing Winds
  • Tornado
  • Added 1 new mysterious skill - Warpbolt
  • Added 3 new passives to the Shield Skill Tree
  • Fortified Advance
  • Sunward Shield
  • Shielded Respite
  • Added 3 new passives to the Daggers Skill Tree
  • Light Footed
  • Pointed Ascent
  • Assassin’s Kiss
  • Added 7 new passives to the Shield Skill Tree
  • Calloused
  • Fighter’s Rush
  • Fighter's Focus
  • Pressure Points
  • Soaring Kick
  • Reverse Vault
  • Toss and Tumble
  • Added 1 new passives to the Shield Skill Tree
  • Earthshaker Strike
CRAFTING
  • Added the Enchanting Table! Allows players to craft their very own enchanted weaponry
  • Added Enchantment Tomes - books hidden throughout the world that unlock new enchantment types!
  • Added 8 new enchantment types:
  • Illumination
  • Blaze
  • Frost
  • Electricity
  • Earthen
  • Arcane
  • Blood
  • Poison (Randomly generated weapons cannot roll with this enchantment yet)
  • Added 15 new craftable weapons
  • The Wizard Tower now grants a 100 mana buff
  • The Wizard Tower now spawns a weapon enchanting table
GUILDS
  • Added 1 new guild – Sunbrand Legion
TRADING
  • Added multiple sales/purchases with RMB on one item during trading
  • Now the positive seller relation also affects the items' selling price
  • Now the negative seller relation affects both the buying and selling price

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed some minor problems in Arema
  • Fixed civilian roaming in Arema
  • Fixed issue where enemies wouldn’t stagger if you went above their stagger threshold on the first hit you land on them
  • Fixed issue with overworld teleport cheat that would cause the player to fall through the ground
  • Fixed issue with “Autocraft” being available for non-weaponsmithing crafting
  • Fixed issue where you could upgrade jobs even if you don’t have enough gold to do so
  • Fixed dead-end dialogue with the Ghost of Millshade
  • Fixed issue with potioncrafting table not properly clearing the “level required” tags even when you’re at or above the required level’
  • Fixed issue with harvesting resources with fists raised
  • Spawning another mount while mounted doesn’t make the player get stuck

BALANCEMENT/ADJUSTMENTS

  • Optimized fishing spot
  • Optimized trading UI
  • Optimized Mortal Fear skill and fear logic in general
  • Partial Particle System Conversion from Cascade to Niagara
  • General Optimization of VFX
  • General optimization of levels:
  • The Entrance of Monlodir
  • Harbinger Stronghold
  • Arema
  • General Light Optimization
  • Completely revamped Ultrasword animations
  • Removed FOV change for Shield Plow skill
  • Players can no longer dodge when under 15 stamina
  • Removed troop command window for the time being
  • You can now still jump when your stamina is depleted, but not as high
  • Starting a conversation now fades your HUD
  • Quake Toss no longer targets dead enemies

