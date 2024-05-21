 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 21 May 2024

1.51.5 - Repeat Offender

Build 14443200 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 20:09:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If you try to get weregild for the same offence twice, people will now call you out on that.
  • Fixed HUD previews not showing up in the Equipment menu.
  • Updated translations.

