- If you try to get weregild for the same offence twice, people will now call you out on that.
- Fixed HUD previews not showing up in the Equipment menu.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 21 May 2024
1.51.5 - Repeat Offender
Patchnotes via Steam Community
