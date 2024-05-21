*The [Necromancer] has been reworked, and this enemy has been replaced by [Portal]. The Portal will summon an enemy of any type in two turns. If there is no available space for summoning, the Portal will explode.

*The [Gargoyle] has been reworked, and now you will encounter the Gargoyle itself instead of its statue form. When its HP falls below a certain threshold, the Gargoyle will transform into a statue. After one turn, the statue can revert back to its original Gargoyle form.

*A new mechanism [Frozen] has been added. If enemies start new action with this effect will have a delayed to their action time, and the duration of the delay depends on the stacks of the effect. The effect of instantly extending the enemy's action time, which originally belonged to Ice-based magic, will now be adjusted to [Frozen]. but the mechanic of immediately extending the enemy's action time will still be retained and reflected in some other cards.

*6 new cards and 1 artifact have been added.