 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 21 May 2024

early access 1.32

Share · View all patches · Build 14443153 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 14:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Three new enemies have been added to the game!
Shadow Assassin

Shadow Arbalest

Shadow Spellsword

  • As all classes now have Shadow versions, the Shadow versions of the units in your team can no longer appear during the run. (e.g: if you add an Assassin to your team, you won't find Shadow Assassins in Sector 3). Also, Shadow enemies now only appear during Sector 3, more details below.

  • Class Level Experience gained for each combat won: 12 >>> 15 (a +25% increase!)

Balance changes

Enemies

Skeleton
  • Can appear only in Sector 3 >>> Can appear from Sector 2 onwards
Blue Slime
  • Can appear only in Sector 3 >>> Can appear from Sector 2 onwards
  • Max Health: 440 >>> 380
  • Intellect: 80 >>> 75
  • Spirit: 100 >>> 60
  • Defense: 50 >>> 25
  • Evasion: 20 >>> 10
Shadow Brawler
  • Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3
  • Max Health: 275 >>> 300
  • Spirit: 50 >>> 20
  • Defense: 70 >>> 35
Shadow Arcane Mage
  • Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3
  • Max Health: 180 >>> 200
  • Intellect: 70 >>> 75
  • Spirit: 80 >>> 60
  • Evasion: 10 >>> 15
  • Spirit removed from all enemies each turn: 5 >>> 6
Shadow Rogue
  • Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3
  • Max Health: 220 >>> 260
  • Luck: 10 >>> 20
  • Attack: 60 >>> 65
  • Spirit: 50 >>> 15
  • Defense: 50 >>> 30
  • Evasion: 10 >>> 25
  • Speed: 3 >>> 17
  • Movement Range: 5 >>> 7
  • Attack Range: 2 >>> 1
Shadow Archer
  • Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3
  • Max Health: 165 >>> 200
Shadow Radiant Mage
  • Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3

Bug Fixes

  • Bug Fix: Previous to this patch, the Archer would be facing in the direction shown in the following image after being struck by the Goblin:

After this patch, the Archer would be facing in this direction, which is more expected.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2451821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link