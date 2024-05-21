early access 1.32

Highlights
- Three new enemies have been added to the game!
Shadow Assassin
Shadow Arbalest
Shadow Spellsword
As all classes now have Shadow versions, the Shadow versions of the units in your team can no longer appear during the run. (e.g: if you add an Assassin to your team, you won't find Shadow Assassins in Sector 3). Also, Shadow enemies now only appear during Sector 3, more details below.
Class Level Experience gained for each combat won: 12 >>> 15 (a +25% increase!)
Balance changes
Enemies
Skeleton
- Can appear only in Sector 3 >>> Can appear from Sector 2 onwards
Blue Slime
- Can appear only in Sector 3 >>> Can appear from Sector 2 onwards
- Max Health: 440 >>> 380
- Intellect: 80 >>> 75
- Spirit: 100 >>> 60
- Defense: 50 >>> 25
- Evasion: 20 >>> 10
Shadow Brawler
- Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3
- Max Health: 275 >>> 300
- Spirit: 50 >>> 20
- Defense: 70 >>> 35
Shadow Arcane Mage
- Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3
- Max Health: 180 >>> 200
- Intellect: 70 >>> 75
- Spirit: 80 >>> 60
- Evasion: 10 >>> 15
- Spirit removed from all enemies each turn: 5 >>> 6
Shadow Rogue
- Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3
- Max Health: 220 >>> 260
- Luck: 10 >>> 20
- Attack: 60 >>> 65
- Spirit: 50 >>> 15
- Defense: 50 >>> 30
- Evasion: 10 >>> 25
- Speed: 3 >>> 17
- Movement Range: 5 >>> 7
- Attack Range: 2 >>> 1
Shadow Archer
- Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3
- Max Health: 165 >>> 200
Shadow Radiant Mage
- Can appear from Sector 2 onwards >>> Can appear only in Sector 3
Bug Fixes
- Bug Fix: Previous to this patch, the Archer would be facing in the direction shown in the following image after being struck by the Goblin:
After this patch, the Archer would be facing in this direction, which is more expected.
