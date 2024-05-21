👸 Thank you +200K Princes & Princesses 🤴

Share · View all patches · Build 14443131 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 14:39:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our dearest Princesses & Princes,

A pig thanks to +200K of you who have created your kingdom! It's an important milestone for us and we thank you for your support all along the way!

The journey isn't over yet! Feel free to leave us your review on Steam for our future Princesses & Princes, time for community effort!

To thank you for your love and support, the release discount has been extended by 1 week!

Princesses and Princes-to-be, we've extended the 1.0 launch discount until May 27, if you're still hesitating, it might be the golden opportunity to get the key to the realm of Fabledom!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651560/Fabledom/

Screenshot Contest is coming

We're about to launch one of the biggest screenshot contests ever! The theme is ''Kingdom of the Year''!

With the new content in 1.0, time to unleash your creativity and build the best Kingdom ever!

The top 3 voted winners will receive a Steam Key of Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master! Good luck and stay tuned!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2005160/Naheulbeuks_Dungeon_Master/

