Version 0.99.27

Hi everyone,
Here is another small balance/fix update.
CHANGES
- Wining Tavern Brawls now gives hero 5 reputation and gives town 5 prosperity instead of 2.
- Clearing towns from infestations gives hero 5 reputation and gives town 5 prosperity instead of 2.
- Grim Plague now doesn't reduce natural resistance but it reduces max health by 20% instead of 10%.
- Grim Plague roll over explanation updated to warn the hero about epidemic: "An epidemic will start, if you enter taverns."
- Disesased animals' power to inflict grim plague is reduced.
- Wilderness encounters for the first 1-2 levels are a little bit easier. (No more 3 minatours at the first level)
- Changed the menu entry at the item shop from "Weapons" to "Weapons and Tools" to more clearly communicate that repair tools and arrows are also sold there.
FIXES
- Fixed a bug about potions sold during epidemic doesn't register in rare occasions.
- Fixed a typo in wooden club. It was saying it is a shortsword.
- Fixed elemental resistance calculations. Intelligence was giving less elemental resistance than it should, making ice, fire and lightning enemies more powerful.
Changed files in this update