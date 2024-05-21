 Skip to content

Terra Randoma update for 21 May 2024

Version 0.99.27

Version 0.99.27

Build 14442982 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 15:09:11 UTC

Hi everyone,
Here is another small balance/fix update.

CHANGES

  • Wining Tavern Brawls now gives hero 5 reputation and gives town 5 prosperity instead of 2.
  • Clearing towns from infestations gives hero 5 reputation and gives town 5 prosperity instead of 2.
  • Grim Plague now doesn't reduce natural resistance but it reduces max health by 20% instead of 10%.
  • Grim Plague roll over explanation updated to warn the hero about epidemic: "An epidemic will start, if you enter taverns."
  • Disesased animals' power to inflict grim plague is reduced.
  • Wilderness encounters for the first 1-2 levels are a little bit easier. (No more 3 minatours at the first level)
  • Changed the menu entry at the item shop from "Weapons" to "Weapons and Tools" to more clearly communicate that repair tools and arrows are also sold there.

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug about potions sold during epidemic doesn't register in rare occasions.
  • Fixed a typo in wooden club. It was saying it is a shortsword.
  • Fixed elemental resistance calculations. Intelligence was giving less elemental resistance than it should, making ice, fire and lightning enemies more powerful.

