- Save file size reduced by up to around 50%
- Save speed increased
- Settings: New button "Large Map": Enlarge map to 5 times its original size (beta). Warning: RAM load and loading & saving time of the map increases with each object!
- Settings: Export screen resolution increased to 9600x5400. Adjustable in Settings
- Settings: Display of performance values such as VRAM used
- Performance: VRAM load reduced. Improves render performance slightly overall
- Performance: Generation of plots e.g. forest increased up to about 30%
- Performance / UI: Larger area for forest plot: "Populate" button visible in UI when regular maximum plot size is exceeded. Forests up to 3 times the size are now possible. However, filling must be triggered manually (currently only possible for forest)
- Performance / UI: "Collision Check" can now be switched off for paths and plots via button in UI. If deactivated, a forest, for example, is populated about 50% faster, but it is no longer checked whether, for example, a road goes through the forest
- UI: Icons and preview of objects revised. Preview in tooltip enlarged
- UI: "No Border" button for e.g. field and cottages
- UI: "Hide UI" button now top right in UI
- Steam Workshop: When downloading maps from other users, the deco images are not downloaded because they are not available anyway
- Bugfixing and more
Canvas of Kings update for 21 May 2024
Optimizations and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
