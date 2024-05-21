 Skip to content

Canvas of Kings update for 21 May 2024

Optimizations and more

21 May 2024

  • Save file size reduced by up to around 50%
  • Save speed increased
  • Settings: New button "Large Map": Enlarge map to 5 times its original size (beta). Warning: RAM load and loading & saving time of the map increases with each object!
  • Settings: Export screen resolution increased to 9600x5400. Adjustable in Settings
  • Settings: Display of performance values such as VRAM used
  • Performance: VRAM load reduced. Improves render performance slightly overall
  • Performance: Generation of plots e.g. forest increased up to about 30%
  • Performance / UI: Larger area for forest plot: "Populate" button visible in UI when regular maximum plot size is exceeded. Forests up to 3 times the size are now possible. However, filling must be triggered manually (currently only possible for forest)
  • Performance / UI: "Collision Check" can now be switched off for paths and plots via button in UI. If deactivated, a forest, for example, is populated about 50% faster, but it is no longer checked whether, for example, a road goes through the forest
  • UI: Icons and preview of objects revised. Preview in tooltip enlarged
  • UI: "No Border" button for e.g. field and cottages
  • UI: "Hide UI" button now top right in UI
  • Steam Workshop: When downloading maps from other users, the deco images are not downloaded because they are not available anyway
  • Bugfixing and more

