Thyria update for 21 May 2024

Major QoL

21 May 2024

QoL

All tooltips can be browsed recursively such as in BG3 or Paradox games.
Reshaped the tooltips with new icons that indicate the targeting system (melee, range, reach, playable in day or night, etc...)
Consequently added 30% more locales around the game Lore.
The Thyria's skill slot attribute has disappeared for the new max weight attribute.
There are now a fix 4 spell slots with only one harming spell slotable. This is a pre-requesite transition for the Automation phase 2 feature.
The Satchel geometry has disappeared, leaving only the management of weights.
The pustule are now overcharge-able by a simple left click (VS attacking nearby with an harming spell).

Fixes

Various errors bound to the dream loading.
Combining 2 stackables items now properly consume them.
Reworked the layering of tutorials and modal window so that it hides properly underneath items and tooltips triggering.

-> Most of all added locales are not yet translated in other languages than english. This will come in future patches.

